Designers crucified over cross-shaped fishing pier
    Ocean Grove, New Jersey  
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the angle, it looks more like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one thing about New Jersey beach towns I never could stomach.

All the damn Bible thumpers.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?


Because it's objectively no fun and the only good stuff about it they ignore and overcompensate with lame ideas like this.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadder than the outrage against the design is the small-minded Methodist grifter who sees this as a victory for Christ.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?

Because it's objectively no fun and the only good stuff about it they ignore and overcompensate with lame ideas like this.


They really do overcompensate, don't they?
It's really weird.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?


They know that it's all built on bullshiat and they have to keep up the facade because they were never given any other basis for their morality.
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the town's giving in to pier pressure.

I know someone who lives there. Going to have to ask her about going over to the dock side.
 
Misch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association. This is the group in New Jersey that lost a state tax break on an oceanside pavilion because they discriminated against gay people in determining who could rent out that pavilion.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: The one thing about New Jersey beach towns I never could stomach.

All the damn Bible thumpers.

All the damn Bible thumpers.


Did you just deep cut a Lost Boys reference? If so, well done.

Most piers I've seen are shaped like this if not in an "L" configuration.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?


It gets worse, that Camp Meeting Association turned the beach boardwalk pavilion private but had the rest of the boardwalk remain public so they can prevent homosexuals from being married there but keep the rest of the boardwalk paid by New Jersey and Neptune Township taxpayers.

/Not subby
//Born in this town that has to deal with these farksticks in the unincorporated community of Ocean Grove

/Not subby
//Born in this town that has to deal with these farksticks in the unincorporated community of Ocean Grove
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They planning on crucifying Neptune on that thing? Or keeping the saltwater vampires away?
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like a pentagram-shaped pier would be practical.
 
Thosw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, some Christians do call themselves Fishers of Men.

/NTTAWWT

/NTTAWWT
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Building a pier out in the water parallel to the coast is a good way to guarantee future work for whatever sweetheart contractor you want to enrich.

/Forget it, Jake. It's Jersey

/Forget it, Jake. It's Jersey
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?


For certain types of Christians being Christian is like being vegan. You can't help but talk about it all the time with everyone.
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the next hurricane washes it away, who will they blame it on? Poseidon? Satan? God? Gays? Jews? All of the above?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked if the pier was purposely redesigned to resemble a Christian cross, seen as a representation of the crucifixion of Jesus, Badger said the design was, "highly functional, to be in the shape that it's been designed to be."

Intelligent design, applied to piers.

Intelligent design, applied to piers.


When buying a home in Ocean Grove, residents must enter into a land-lease agreement with the camp, meaning while residents and businesses can own buildings in Ocean Grove, the Methodist group owns the land.

Well that sounds farking awful.

Well that sounds farking awful.
 
EvilEgg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they get a load of all the crosses in downtown Manhattan, they'll lose their fricken mind.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: Building a pier out in the water parallel to the coast is a good way to guarantee future work for whatever sweetheart contractor you want to enrich.

/Forget it, Jake. It's Jersey

/Forget it, Jake. It's Jersey


Fun fact, Jack Nicholson grew up in Neptune Township as a child in a house on Sixth Avenue

/Danny DeVito was born in Neptune Township, grew up in Asbury Park
/Neptune Township made both the Joker and the Penguin
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?


Why are so many non-Christians so insecure that the shape of a cross makes them fly into a tizzy?

From a fisherman's perspective it's a terrible design and that's what really matters here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: When asked if the pier was purposely redesigned to resemble a Christian cross, seen as a representation of the crucifixion of Jesus, Badger said the design was, "highly functional, to be in the shape that it's been designed to be."

Intelligent design, applied to piers.


When buying a home in Ocean Grove, residents must enter into a land-lease agreement with the camp, meaning while residents and businesses can own buildings in Ocean Grove, the Methodist group owns the land.

Well that sounds farking awful.


Isn't that how the feudal system worked in Europe?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"cross?  what cross?  we wouldn't even know what a cross looks like.  how dare you discriminate against our religious freedom to build a cross-shaped pier!"

they really aren't good at lying

they really aren't good at lying
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?

Why are so many non-Christians so insecure that the shape of a cross makes them fly into a tizzy?

From a fisherman's perspective it's a terrible design and that's what really matters here.


What an odd response.
Maybe stop apologizing for authoritarian christian theocracy?
Just a thought.
 
beezeltown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's awesome they've incorporated the female sign into their design.♀

/thumpers hurriedly rush to point out they do NOT support feminism
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: When asked if the pier was purposely redesigned to resemble a Christian cross, seen as a representation of the crucifixion of Jesus, Badger said the design was, "highly functional, to be in the shape that it's been designed to be."

That's a non-answer.

That's a non-answer.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the one bright side is that more coastal communities in the southeastern United States are going to get fishing piers now that Christians know this is both an option and a controversy.  

Such piers are actually good for local fish populations, as they make wonderful shade spots for fish during the day, who generally won't bite the hooks of the fishermen above, because the water outside the shade is too warm, and this is a great way for them to cope with global warming.  The benefit to fish far outweighs the numbers lost to fishing hooks.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the truck nutz of piers.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think more and more people are getting tired of christians constantly taking things that don't belong to them.
Outlawing abortion changed all of the rules. Nobody wants christians in charge.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: H31N0US: Building a pier out in the water parallel to the coast is a good way to guarantee future work for whatever sweetheart contractor you want to enrich.

/Forget it, Jake. It's Jersey

Fun fact, Jack Nicholson grew up in Neptune Township as a child in a house on Sixth Avenue

/Danny DeVito was born in Neptune Township, grew up in Asbury Park
/Neptune Township made both the Joker and the Penguin


And DC once said Gotham City was supposed to be in New Jersey. Makes sense.
 
beezeltown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm thoroughly non-religious, and I enjoy fishing. Most piers end in either a square shaped area or form a "T" at the end. The top of the cross is superfluous from a fishing perspective.

Being able to cast onto that rock pile is pretty cool. To be part of some religiturd expression of dominion...I'll pass.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: From a fisherman's perspective it's a terrible design and that's what really matters here.


I'm not a huge fan of pier fishing but I was just thinking that the north arm makes it easy to throw a dropper loop at those rocks, which I would assume is where you'll find a lot of fish holding.  That is, of course, unless it's a fished-out dead zone as some popular piers tend to be.
 
Out of the blue
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Their outrage is focused on stupider and stupider things.  This is a good sign.
 
optikeye
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Why are so many non-Christians so insecure that the shape of a cross makes them fly into a tizzy?


Why are so many Christians so insecure about their faith they need consent advertisement and public reinforcement of it...and behave like petulant children when challenged.

In 2012, a state administrative law judge found the camp violated the state's law against discrimination when it denied two Ocean Grove residents the use of its boardwalk pavilion for their 2007 civil union ceremony.
After the dispute, the Camp Meeting Association nixed the possibility of all weddings, gay or straight, at its boardwalk pavilion by prohibiting private events and ceremonies at the facility.
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How is this significantly different from a basic T shaped pier? I don't see why this is a big deal.
 
elaw
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Out of the blue: Their outrage is focused on stupider and stupider things.  This is a good sign.


Not if there's an election coming up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used to buy weed in ocean Grove when I was a kid
 
Weaver95
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Out of the blue: Their outrage is focused on stupider and stupider things.  This is a good sign.


I sometimes think the authoritarian christian churches do stuff like this to convince themselves that they're important and that they still matter.
 
elaw
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: baronbloodbath: The one thing about New Jersey beach towns I never could stomach.

Most piers I've seen are shaped like this if not in an "L" configuration.


I suspect the opponents would prefer that the builders of that pier go to "L".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't ever tell them of the implications of the Circle K...
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: From a fisherman's perspective it's a terrible design and that's what really matters here.


This.  Four points were created for people to cross their lines.  A "T" would be much more practical.  Or a circle at the end, but that's probably a lot more work to create.
 
Psychopusher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Fine.  We'll just redesign it with four right-angle dog legs set 90° to each other."
 
Netrngr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish everyone losing their shiat over this would actually look and realize that this has been a design of fishing piers for a very long time. It maximizes space at the end of the pier where most folks who want to use the damned thing want to be because it's in deeper water. The "T" design is quite popular as well.
 
baronbloodbath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: They


Saltwater Vampires is the name of my crustpunk pirate ska death metal fusion project.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I wish everyone losing their shiat over this would actually look and realize that this has been a design of fishing piers for a very long time. It maximizes space at the end of the pier where most folks who want to use the damned thing want to be because it's in deeper water. The "T" design is quite popular as well.


Christianity has made itself incredibly unpopular, and nobody wants to deal with their crap anymore.
Expect people to be a lot more sensitive to Christianity being jerks, and a lot less tolerance for asshole christians.
Oh yeah, as an aside - it's very possible to be an asshole and a Christian.
 
advex101
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a cult that has an instrument of torture as their symbol?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "Fine.  We'll just redesign it with four right-angle dog legs set 90° to each other."


The Navy has a builder they can call...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Me: "Hey, grandpa, the new fishing pier made me feel bullied and afraid today."

Grandpa: "Yeah, same thing happened to me back in Okinawa at the Battle of Ou-jima."
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weaver95: thealgorerhythm: Weaver95: Why are so many christians so insecure about their own faith?

Because it's objectively no fun and the only good stuff about it they ignore and overcompensate with lame ideas like this.

They really do overcompensate, don't they?
It's really weird.


mapio.netView Full Size

In the south each state has at least one of these things jutting up from the horizon.  If you want to talk about overcompensation.

I've always had an issue with that because I look at how much money was thrown at a roadside attraction and wonder how many thousands of dollars could have gone towards something worthwhile instead of coping for insecurity issues.
 
