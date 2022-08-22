 Skip to content
(Loop North News)   Cook County Assessor makes amends for incorrect assessment of St. Helen of the Blessed Shroud Orphanage in Calumet City, Illinois, attended by a known traffic menace   (loopnorth.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's cite
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
they're not gonna catch us. we're on a mission from god
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe the best movie soundtrack ever.

You heard what I said.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And he's a catholic.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone has their sights on a higher office
 
houstondragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still plenty of Illinois Nazis though
 
ZaxTrax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I never realized until a few day ago that the assessor is played by Steven Spielberg.
 
id10ts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of The Blues Brothers ... has been approved.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Still plenty of Illinois Nazis though


I hate Illinois Nazis...
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

id10ts: [Fark user image 280x180]


...two minutes!

/shakes tiny fist
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I made a living for ten years recovering overpaid Cook County property taxes.  We did great because both the 2000s building bubble & subsequent market crash led to a lot of errors, sloppy work, and confusion.

/ CSB
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Helena ... The mother of Constantine I ..  Not Helen..

Fark user imageView Full Size

She's big with the Catholics because of her collection of religious artifacts..And enabling her
nutty son Constantine I in his persecution and genocide of those that wouldn't convert.
Taking land and possessions, burning libraries and temples and driving a lot of people to leave Constantinople..

(They didn't run off to Istanbul, either)


/She's the Patron Saint of Archaeologists..
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This writer, the former real estate editor of the Chicago Daily News and Chicago Sun-Times for nearly two decades, has viewed The Blues Brothers more than 50 times. However, one inaccurate fact in the script has always bothered me. Property taxes actually are paid at the Cook County Treasurer's office, not the Assessor's office.

When I saw that scene, I was so upset by the inaccuracy, I walked out of the theater, penned a letter of discontent to the movie studio and threatens to never watch another one of their 'movies' again. Everyone who came in to the comics emporium also heard about this 'inaccuracy' that day.

To this day, they still owe me for a large tub of popcorn, extra butter.  In my haste to exit, I spilled the remaining contents.   Some say it was three quarters full.  Some say it was just butter grease and kernels.  That is for the court to decide.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The real problem is that they are tax exempt. This should be revoked when ever they participate in politics retroactively.

/Raised Illinois catholic
//greatest movie ever made
///currently texas atheist
 
PvtStash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
it is one of the few films i find holds up to the test of time.
little does but i think a perfect musical has a special place in our hearts with it's sound scape more than anything else.

and then when you really run with the idea of "on a mission from god" then clearly we can't fail no matter what, and the jokes practically write themselves for us from then on.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So God keeping the Bluesmobile from falling apart until they get there isn't an issue
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Got my cheese whiz, boy?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They broke my watch!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

