(MassLive)   Coming soon to Discovery - Naked and Agitated: Appalachian Trail   (masslive.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The services of a Brazilian prostitute usually has them opposite effect on me.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a nice hut to stay.  Shouldn't drop your intoxicants there though.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many questions.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Conservation officers and a member of the U.S. Forest Service hiked 2.7 miles to get to the hut.

So, it's not a hard hike, but they still had to walk 2.7 miles down 600 something feet of trail as the sun was going down with their naked and "highly agitated" guy.  Probably not the most enjoyable day at the office.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Conservation officers and a member of the U.S. Forest Service hiked 2.7 miles to get to the hut.

So, it's not a hard hike, but they still had to walk 2.7 miles down 600 something feet of trail as the sun was going down with their naked and "highly agitated" guy.  Probably not the most enjoyable day at the office.


*600 feet of elevation
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Trail Troll.

A friend of mine is currently doing a through hike. He said the weird folks are more numerous than they have been in a long time.
 
Squirm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Probably not the most enjoyable day at the office.


Hey, at least they didn't have to deal with an irate Masshole bear-spraying some jaywalking pedestrians!
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Reminded me of this, which I really should re-read sometime soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Reading Bryson's book, A Walk in the Woods (and also Into the Wild), you really get a sense that these kinds of challenges makes people crazy.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Trail Troll.

A friend of mine is currently doing a through hike. He said the weird folks are more numerous than they have been in a long time.


The day hikers probably make it a challenge.  Especially around popular points.  The White Mountains at this time of year must be awful to through hike.  At least McAfee Knob in VA is a short in and out.
 
Creoena
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Trail Troll.

A friend of mine is currently doing a through hike. He said the weird folks are more numerous than they have been in a long time.


Considering that's also true of the world in general, it's not much of a surprise.
 
danvon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did we have a thread about the guy who bear sprayed some pedestrians who walked in front of his car to complete the NH hiker trifecta?
 
