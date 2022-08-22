 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 180 of WW3: Orcs open murder investigation after Alexander Dugin's daughter killed by car bomb in Moscow. Sounds like a job for Colombo. "There's just one more thing...." It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russian ultranationalist, daughter of Alexander Dugin, architect of President Vladimir Putin, invasion of Ukraine, Kiev  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict they will "discover" that it is the vile work of nazi Ukrainians
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wings of Desire subplot except the Nazis are...well... still Nazis .

Peter Falk was amazing in that movie.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some interesting reflection from Illia Ponomarenko:

I recently gave a giant interview to @derspiegel, and @ThoreSchroeder asked me to find something I had tweeted six months ago.
This was just one hour before Russia's first massive missile attack on Ukraine.
Together, we have achieved truly historic progress since that moment. pic.twitter.com/uEf9uK5rga
- Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 22, 2022
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Wings of Desire subplot except the Nazis are...well... still Nazis .

Peter Falk was amazing in that movie.


Peter Falk playing Peter Falk who is ex angel Peter Falk
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would Russia admit their internal security is so weak that Ukraine can easily slip through and kill key members of the Russian government?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its kind of a bummer since she wasnt the intended target, but reading up on who she was and her views on everything she was an asshole like her father.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Why would Russia admit their internal security is so weak that Ukraine can easily slip through and kill key members of the Russian government?


This person was not a "key member of the Russian government"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always preferred Columbo when he was pushing hard on a weak alibi witness. The later seasons were played a lot lighter than how he started.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
1h
Antonovsky bridge now.
We are waiting for official confirmation!

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great idea to get the government of Sri Lanka involved.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
hiat on a moving AFV "Tiger" by our soldiers with "Stugna-P/Skif".

boom
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another day another 200 dead Russians. Oh and the farmers got 7 more tanks. OOH and four more Russian AA systems shot themselves. At this rate the Russians will beat themselves and Ukraine will get bored.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jut gonna toss this out there:  Maybe the same company that built Alexander Dugin's car built those Russian tanks in Ukraine.  Seems like a lot of them are exploding lately.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Russian base blows up in Donetsk at night.
Locals report that ammunition has been detonating for several hours in a row.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
More footage:
 
discrete unit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Why would Russia admit their internal security is so weak that Ukraine can easily slip through and kill key members of the Russian government?


Because the alternative is that a Russian citizen, upset by the war, nearly killed a key member of the Russian government. It's bad news either way, but I'm betting they'll go with the story that gives them an external enemy.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine to start recruiting old, pot belly dudes for special underspeedo missions... Must have modern cell phone with camera... tan and white chest hair!  Apply at your nearest recrtuiting center!

https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/wuna9z/the_crimean_authorities_have_asked_the_people_not/

Fark user imageView Full Size


Caption reads:  "The Crimean authorities have asked the people not to take pics in front of the air defense systems and not to post them on social media. However, it seems the people kinda neglected the request. The location was successfully geolocated."
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Based on what (admittedly little) I do know about Dugin, he probably placed the bomb on his daughter's car himself. And then pressed the button to blow it up.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

discrete unit: Weaver95: Why would Russia admit their internal security is so weak that Ukraine can easily slip through and kill key members of the Russian government?

Because the alternative is that a Russian citizen, upset by the war, nearly killed a key member of the Russian government. It's bad news either way, but I'm betting they'll go with the story that gives them an external enemy.


Again, this person is not a "key member of the Russian government"
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
28th separate mechanized brigade destroys russian occupiers.

boom
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ less than a minute ago  
gtfo UKRAINE now. Applies to all acting parties.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

