(BBC)   Now, I'd usually side with the little guy when a giant, faceless corporation tries to block a trademark, but if you name your product "Word Windows" you should probably expect a call from Microsoft   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark you, Subby. It isolates words in a window. Micro$oft should never have been granted those trademarks on common words.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Fark you, Subby. It isolates words in a window. Micro$oft should never have been granted those trademarks on common words.


This.
And M$.
End of story and thread
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jesus McSordid: Fark you, Subby. It isolates words in a window. Micro$oft should never have been granted those trademarks on common words.

This.
And M$.
End of story and thread


^And fark M$
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait it's not even software or a an electronic? Quadruple fark Microsux.
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She doesn't even compete in the same market space as M$.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait it's not even software or a an electronic? Quadruple fark Microsux.


Right, my understanding was that it had to be in the same 'domain' as the trademark.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reading Windows would have been easier.

Microsoft is throwing a fit because there is a brand dilution claim.

Word Panes? Fine. Reading Windows? Fine. Word Windows? Nope, can't have that. Just how much power should one company have over the word "Word"?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Reading Windows would have been easier.

Microsoft is throwing a fit because there is a brand dilution claim.

Word Panes? Fine. Reading Windows? Fine. Word Windows? Nope, can't have that. Just how much power should one company have over the word "Word"?


Well. Yeah.
Maybe drop the s?
Word window?

/
This is very farked
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Fark you, Subby. It isolates words in a window. Micro$oft should never have been granted those trademarks on common words.


Their trademark is probably only valid for a narrow field.

She might very well prevail.

But Microsoft has a duty to defend their trademark, or it can become invalid.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: She doesn't even compete in the same market space as M$.


So, what is people whining about?

Noone got harmed, she got free publicity.
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jesus McSordid: Fark you, Subby. It isolates words in a window. Micro$oft should never have been granted those trademarks on common words.


Wow. Angry much?

"Expect a call from", given that MS WAS granted the relevant IPR protection, whether you like it or not.

Would you seriously expect them not to raise an objection?
 
