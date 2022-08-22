 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Can someone who speaks "Broroganese" please translate?
32
    More: Creepy, shot  
32 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems legit
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


~6 bones at sonapharmacy.com, iirc.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Translation: Everyone look at MEEEEEEE
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, does Elon Cowbird want to get it pregnant and not bother raising the children?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs it to make a new element to power his Iron Dewd suit.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew Musk was eccentric.
Disappointed but not exactly surprised that he's become Republican...

But what in the ever loving hell is this?
The guy is increasingly looking like someone who's gone completely off the rails.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish Elon Musk would kill himself.  Just like... As an experiment.  It'd be for science.  He should really give it a shot.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't he just buy it?
mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.comView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was some kind of pasta sauce, subby.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He needs element 115 to power his flying saucer.

\ I swear I will never again quote Boob Lazar.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've heard of a concern troll.

Would this be a ProCERN troll?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insurgent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
he is smart and funy and your all jealous
 
Oysterman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't let narcissists near any big red buttons
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To do what, exactly? It has a fairly limited range of uses, and it won't really accelerate you into becoming The Flash.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lol guys don't under stand his genius
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: lol guys don't under stand his genius


We've been standing under his genius too long, and these umbrellas ain't cutting it
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It probably made sense to him at the time.  I think I can imagine how that could happen, but it's really just bizarre and weird to everyone.  It's an in-joke, sort if, maybe.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Somebody's been toking.
He "runs" multibillion dollar companies, folks! Spends his time posting while high, like some.high school dipshiat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think I've dabbed enough wax to get that tweet.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: I always knew Musk was eccentric.
Disappointed but not exactly surprised that he's become Republican...

But what in the ever loving hell is this?
The guy is increasingly looking like someone who's gone completely off the rails.


I think he and Ezra Miller are like Tomax and Xamot - but in their brains. One goes berserk and the other spirals into depression, then the first one gets super coked up and the other one stays up for three days fighting demons no one can see.

Also, Kanye.
 
falkone32
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: I always knew Musk was eccentric.
Disappointed but not exactly surprised that he's become Republican...

But what in the ever loving hell is this?
The guy is increasingly looking like someone who's gone completely off the rails.


But you repeat yourself.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
he knows exactly what he's doing.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
intheloopaboutneurodiversity.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Say what you like about Musk. But between his space and electric car tech, he's probably the closest thing to a modern day Henry Ford and Von Braun combined.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guys, girls and everyone in between -  call me crazy, But I'm starting to think that Elon Musk is not the genius Playboy billionaire inventor that everyone is convinced he is, and is instead a sad edge of Lord with a lot of mommy and daddy's money to spend who made his fortune buying others ideas with that seed money.

Like, I know it's insane, but this guy may not be the super genius we want to colonize the universe with
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Say what you like about Musk. But between his space and electric car tech, he's probably the closest thing to a modern day Henry Ford and Von Braun combined.


So an Anti-semite and a Nazi?
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I really wish Elon Musk would kill himself.  Just like... As an experiment.  It'd be for science.  He should really give it a shot.


Are you saying that anhero is something he should look into?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: I really wish Elon Musk would kill himself.  Just like... As an experiment.  It'd be for science.  He should really give it a shot.


Well, you know, I was thinking about how it would be so much more convenient to teleport someone to Mars. Some of the technology isn't in place yet but, I figure that we'd to replace all of their body fluids with antifreeze, cryogenically freeze them about rock-solid in a gelatin matrix, and a fine cutting laser to slice them into very fine slices, like prosciutto. At this point, you use an electron microscope to record all of their data, turn their slices directly into energy in a fusion reactor (like Mr. Fusion), and store the energy for later.

We aren't likely to have the technology to reconstitute your information at any point in the near future but, eventually, we can probably just deliver a really good 3D-printer to Mars, along with some millions of Tesla Powerwalls and more data than you could fit on all of the AOL CDs ever produced! We use all of this to create your very completely dead body which, actually, is another sticking point in this plan.

Also, it's not technically teleportation but, but! You'd be so dead you'd never notice the time go by. It would be like you suddenly teleported! And if only you were alive to experience that, am I right?

It's going to be very expensive but, Mr. Musk seems to have no lack of money so, if he'll just invest it in my corporation before discorporating, he is quite welcome to be the first subject of this awe-inspiring transition in efficient transportation.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Say what you like about Musk. But between his space and electric car tech, he's probably the closest thing to a modern day Henry Ford and Von Braun combined.


More like Howard Hughes.

He must have a hell of a jarred pee collection.
 
