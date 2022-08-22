 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXYZ Detroit)   Detroit's Belle Isle naivete about slide physics now extended to B.I. Aquarium launching public name-our-octopus promotion. Buncha Red Wings fans will probably put the fix in for "Al"   (wxyz.com) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Fish, Birthday, Belle Isle Aquarium, Belle Isle, Octopus, According to Jim, Isle of Man, new addition  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 4:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would name him Stanley.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight-Armed Sea Hitler
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't think the Boaty McBoatface meme is going to fly here. They're not going to allow Octopussy McOctoface.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mister Snuggles.

Or Cthulu Fhtagn.
 
killershark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope they don't go with Al. Al the octopus was named after a guy who has since been fired for urinating in public next to the Zamboni parking spot in the arena. He's kind of gross.
https://www.clickondetroit.com/sports/2022/04/20/zamboni-driver-al-sobotka-fired-by-detroit-red-wings-for-urinating-into-ice-pit-lawsuit-says/
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Meet our new octopus: Weedlord Bonerhitler!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wxboy: I don't think the Boaty McBoatface meme is going to fly here. They're not going to allow Octopussy McOctoface.


Of course not, that kind of innuendo has no place in a public aquarium

/I'm voting for "Cocktopus" myself
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Under .500
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.