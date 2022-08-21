 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   If you had Carlsbad Caverns on your list of third US National Park flash flood in 3 months (after Yellowstone and then Death Valley), step forward to collect your prize   (cnn.com) divider line
3
    More: Scary, National Park Service, New Mexico, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Park officials, Mammoth Cave National Park, park visitors, visitor center, Cave  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 3:30 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Floods underground, sounds bad.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you haven't seen the Carlsbad Caverns, I highly suggest it not just because my Wife is from Carlsbad. The size of things can't be conveyed in pictures, it is so goddamn massive.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So we have flash floods, yet rivers and lakes are drying up.

Is the water just not going where the rivers and lakes are anymore?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.