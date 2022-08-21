 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Arkansas Times)   Police participate in viral video, beating bajeezus out of a shoeless guy, in order to regain the trust of conservatives after Mar-a-Lago raid   (arktimes.com) divider line
42
    More: Murica, Police, Crawford County, Naomi Johnson, Mulberry Police officer, Constable, Crawford County deputies, shoeless man, captured footage  
•       •       •

713 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 7:30 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
These are not people who belong in any sort of civil society. 

More information here.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yeah, they all got a few weeks paid vacation, and the State Patrol will investigate it and clear them of all wrongdoing.  Then they'll be reassigned to train other cops - or, transfer to the next town over.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, they all got a few weeks paid vacation, and the State Patrol will investigate it and clear them of all wrongdoing.  Then they'll be reassigned to train other cops - or, transfer to the next town over.


That might be true if there wasn't video. The world has been changing
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Smashing his head against concrete should be assault with a deadly weapon for that one asshole.  The rest should be charged with assault, and all of them should lose their jobs without benefits, and be barred from ever holding a job in law enforcement nationwide.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, they all got a few weeks paid vacation, and the State Patrol will investigate it and clear them of all wrongdoing.  Then they'll be reassigned to train other cops - or, transfer to the next town over.

That might be true if there wasn't video. The world has been changing


Yeah.

They will also pass a new state law making it a felony to film the police.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, they all got a few weeks paid vacation, and the State Patrol will investigate it and clear them of all wrongdoing.  Then they'll be reassigned to train other cops - or, transfer to the next town over.

That might be true if there wasn't video. The world has been changing


Yeah. It's this complete and utter denial of objective reality to a serious post that...

I know, welcome to fark
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'm no psychiatry talking man, but those are some homicidal anger issues. That there happen to be three guys together with the same psychological issues is an odd coincidence.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ACAB and FTP

The only reason they are suspended and there's an investigation is because there's video.

/couldn't watch after the first two punches
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, they all got a few weeks paid vacation, and the State Patrol will investigate it and clear them of all wrongdoing.  Then they'll be reassigned to train other cops - or, transfer to the next town over.

That might be true if there wasn't video. The world has been changing

Yeah.

They will also pass a new state law making it a felony to film the police.


Can't have people "interfering with police business."

With a camera.

From 10' away.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm no psychiatry talking man, but those are some homicidal anger issues. That there happen to be three guys together with the same psychological issues is an odd coincidence.


Three bad apples don't spoil the whole bunch, girl!
Oh, give it one more try
Before you give up on love

Three bad apples don't spoil the whole bunch, girl!
Oh, I don't care what they say
I don't care what you heard!
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well... did you see the way the suspect was coming right at the cops threatening their lives by laying on the ground taking repeated punches?!
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: Well... did you see the way the suspect was coming right at the cops threatening their lives by laying on the ground taking repeated punches?!


Not to mention destruction of public property by repeatedly having his head smashed into the sidewalk!
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey guys, I have a time machine, let me see what happens.

"We have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."

"We investigated ourselves, and have found no wrongdoing. They all followed proper protocol, and were operating as trained."
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, they all got a few weeks paid vacation, and the State Patrol will investigate it and clear them of all wrongdoing.  Then they'll be reassigned to train other cops - or, transfer to the next town over.


As is tradition.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.


I've been hit by American cop while handcuffed to a bed because I called him "a hero doing good in the community. A real hero getting the real bad guys. Man, look at you protecting and serving" should I not have said that? We're his feelings a little hurt? Oh, no, perhaps I'll call him thirteen years after the incident and apologize. I'm sure he remembers because that's the only time in his career he struck a suspect and it keeps him up at night.

*wanking motion*
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.


I've been hit by American cop while handcuffed to a bed because I called him "a hero doing good in the community. A real hero getting the real bad guys. Man, look at you protecting and serving" should I not have said that? Were his feelings a little hurt? Oh, no, perhaps I'll call him thirteen years after the incident and apologize. I'm sure he remembers because that's the only time in his career he struck a suspect and it keeps him up at night.

*wanking motion*
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Hey guys, I have a time machine, let me see what happens.

"We have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation and the Deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter."

"We investigated ourselves, and have found no wrongdoing. They all followed proper protocol, and were operating as trained."


Dude looks very uncooperative. He's even raising his hands to try to protect himself from the concussion the nice officers are trying to bless him with!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ray Shoesmith - I Don't Answer Questions!
Youtube XoisKXyUvBk


those are sadists. this why pig deaths are often celebrated.

/acab
//i don't answer questions
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mulberry Arkansas is a very rural area. Their police department likes to setup DUI road blocks and such. This behavior is probably normal.
 
Vazz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The path to removing qualified immunity is for the public to film the cops everywhere, especially if they are interacting with you.  The SC ruled that we have a right to film them peacefully in Glik v. Cunniffe.As long as you are roughly 15-20 feet away, they can't legally stop you as a bystander.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I felt bad for the guy, until I saw the vid of cops beating up a dude with no feet.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
they look like bad cops
 
meathome
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.


You're trolling, but...

Tell me you're white without telling me you're white.

The reality is that since the 90s the amount of acceptable violence by police has increased somewhat. But it's always been there. A lot.

What's changed is the ability for the average person to record it using handheld devices.

Which is why police unions and departments have tried to make it illegal to film officers doing their jobs. Thankfully, most courts have seen through the charade of excuses given for this, but that they've tried to do it, repeatedly, in multiple states.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hopefully this victim will have enough money to purchase a million pair of shoes after the financial settlement.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.


*slurp slurpslurpslurp SLURP*
 
ssaoi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I see three guys that will be on the Fox/CPAC speaking tour about being oppressed/canceled.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby. I'll give you a slow clap for that headline.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Smashing his head against concrete should be assault with a deadly weapon for that one asshole.  The rest should be charged with assault, and all of them should lose their jobs without benefits, and be barred from ever holding a job in law enforcement nationwide.


How about some jail time too?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm no psychiatry talking man, but those are some homicidal anger issues. That there happen to be three guys together with the same psychological issues is an odd coincidence.


Might be a good time to audit their training program.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bearded cop should have attempted murder charges brought against him.
He slammed that guys head against the pavement multiple times.
You do that when you're trying to kill someone.
He was using both hands to do it also.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.

I've been hit by American cop while handcuffed to a bed because I called him "a hero doing good in the community. A real hero getting the real bad guys. Man, look at you protecting and serving" should I not have said that? We're his feelings a little hurt? Oh, no, perhaps I'll call him thirteen years after the incident and apologize. I'm sure he remembers because that's the only time in his career he struck a suspect and it keeps him up at night.

*wanking motion*


Sadly, his response will be akin to M. Bison.
 
Trik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Bravo, subby. I'll give you a slow clap for that headline.


Dude looked white to me.
Invalidating headline.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I heard the shoeless guy once sold a loosie, tho
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: Bearded cop should have attempted murder charges brought against him.
He slammed that guys head against the pavement multiple times.
You do that when you're trying to kill someone.
He was using both hands to do it also.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.


I've been arrested a lot. And I've evaded and resisted arrest more than once.
Only stupid people think what they just saw is part of hand cuffing people period.  Like from a physical perspective.  Like explain.  Is the hope that knocking them out magically places the cuffs?
No.
For some reason cops no long know how to cuff people.  They just beat them.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The victim is white this time - progress?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.

I've been arrested a lot. And I've evaded and resisted arrest more than once.
Only stupid people think what they just saw is part of hand cuffing people period.  Like from a physical perspective.  Like explain.  Is the hope that knocking them out magically places the cuffs?
No.
For some reason cops no long know how to cuff people.  They just beat them.


This is not a new thing

Cops have always beat the shiat out of people when they wanted to
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.

I've been hit by American cop while handcuffed to a bed because I called him "a hero doing good in the community. A real hero getting the real bad guys. Man, look at you protecting and serving" should I not have said that? We're his feelings a little hurt? Oh, no, perhaps I'll call him thirteen years after the incident and apologize. I'm sure he remembers because that's the only time in his career he struck a suspect and it keeps him up at night.

*wanking motion*


Username checks out.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: waxbeans: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.

I've been arrested a lot. And I've evaded and resisted arrest more than once.
Only stupid people think what they just saw is part of hand cuffing people period.  Like from a physical perspective.  Like explain.  Is the hope that knocking them out magically places the cuffs?
No.
For some reason cops no long know how to cuff people.  They just beat them.

This is not a new thing

Cops have always beat the shiat out of people when they wanted to


My point is some people actually think the beating is an attempt to cuff people.  It isn't.  Those are two different things.  Completely.  You can't punch and cuff. It's only one or the other.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: It is very rare that someone will get beat down by cops. This is probably not one of those rare incidents. The first rule of dealing with law enforcement is compliance. 99.9% of the time, compliance will not get you beat down.


About that...

Woman Gets Out of Handcuffs and Shoots at Deputies: Report
Youtube VBxr6b1X1dk


As a 15 year law enforcement veteran, I have to call bs on your statement. Police often use excessive force on people but rarely face any type of punishment as a result. Courts give way too much leeway to officers.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.