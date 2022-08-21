 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   Belle Isle closes giant slide. Perhaps if you watch the video of people going down it, you will figure out why   (wxyz.com) divider line
38
38 Comments
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they get a good deal on that thing used when Action Park shut down?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As of yesterday at least there wasn't anyone keeping people off the slide and older kids were sliding down on a dare. I'm sure they've figured out by now how to keep them off but someone should have realized that lot of older kids were going to watch that and think "challenge accepted".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ralph's on the case:


thelongandshort.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I done tole you smooth side up, sticky side down.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When your slide is so awesomely dangerous they send out Chopper 7.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who sprayed it down with Pam?  Was this slide made by DuPont?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was going down way faster than I thought I was. Gravity hurts," Mcadney's child Keymarr said.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belle Isle Park posted Friday that they are temporarily closing the giant slide due to speed issues.

Probably meth.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like people getting butthurt again.

Especially the people riding the slide.  That looks painful.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the giant slide from when I was a kid in Detroit in the 70s. I guess Kwame couldn't find a way to sell it like he did the fish from the Belle Isle Aquarium.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Who sprayed it down with Pam?  Was this slide made by DuPont?


They used a "non-chloric, silicon-based kitchen lubricant".
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: Looks like people getting butthurt again.

Especially the people riding the slide.  That looks painful.


The butthurt is one thing, it's a miracle no one's died of a brain bleed cracking their head against it
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who designed the damn thing? Calculus Entropy? Geometry Fletch? Trigonometry Ross?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


These guys seen waiting in line.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad went down one of those things, ended up injuring his back.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was going down way faster than I thought I was. Gravity hurts," Mcadney's child Keymarr said.
Wow, look out Isaac Newton we got a genius here.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 354x196]


The expression on her face?  That's pain and discomfort.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 354x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


The slide is so awesome that she just had to clap!
 
fark yews
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: When your slide is so awesomely dangerous they send out Chopper 7.


probably good lifetime wisdom.  if the news chopper is covering your invention, it is on the outskirts of the bell curve.  really good or really bad.  novel modifications of children's playground equipment trend only in one direction.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Did they get a good deal on that thing used when Action Park shut down?


It was called Surf Hill when it was at Action Park:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ah the good old days in traction.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 354x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, that's five minutes I'm never getting back.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
John Pinette knows a thing or two about giant slides:

John Pinette at the water park
Youtube GDLfQGLTTv8


/makes me laugh every damn time :D
 
Gustopia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 354x196]


Niiice
 
HempHead
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That slide looks like it should be called The Back Breaker.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Who sprayed it down with Pam?  Was this slide made by DuPont?


woodyboater.comView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait. People PAY MONEY to go down a slide? LOL
 
crumblecat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Remember: Gravity isn't just a recommendation. It's the law.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ha! I remember seeing things like that happen when I was a young kid back in the 60's. Including a teen basically slamming down on the slide just before each drop and being knocked silly at the end.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was worth the wait.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You'll never match up to Adventure Park! You must make things more dangerous to keep up Belle Isle
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jeez, if you want to slow sliders down a bit just install some small ridges that will create some friction.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I bet that looked great in the planning stages to people with no concept of Newtonian physics.

I also bet the same people never bothered to test it before allowing paying customers to ride.

See also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
we had one up here that was just off the lake but no water was involved. you got a potato sack to keep your butt from getting friction burns. these days its a nice little park, no slide involved.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Floki: Wait. People PAY MONEY to go down a slide? LOL


Hey, not all of us were born with a silver slide in our mouths.  Maybe let some other people use it, be the cool guy with his own free slide.
 
151 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The belle isle witch is real
 
