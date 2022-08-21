 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Gas prices are dropping. So is the plane that Florida Man forgot to fill up   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
    More: Florida, National Transportation Safety Board, Remy Colin, English-language films, small plane, Automobile, Air safety, pilot, passing motorist  
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yet another Biden failure.
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leon not available for comment.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can relate:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well... could...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Both dropping faster than headline standards on fark.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Q: How far can a plane glide without fuel?
A: All the way to the scene of the crash.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Plane passed its annual checkup with a flaky radio
 
Dodo David
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Both dropping faster than headline standards on fark.


Wait. Fark has headline standards?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's like they didn't even try to flare.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone doesn't need to be a pilot anymore
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Can relate:
[Fark user image 400x400]
Well... could...


Checklist item #3: Turn around to reach the vice-grips to select the other fuel tank. Use rudder as leverage.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ less than a minute ago  
[  ] Preflight Inspection
[  ] Run-up fuel gauge check
[X] Bent Airplane
 
