(NBC News)   Hot girl walking by: Vladimir Putin. Distracted boyfriend: Dennis Rodman. Upset girlfriend: Kim Jong-Un   (nbcnews.com) divider line
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I for one can't wait for the forthcoming Rodman - Seagal douche summit
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well if clownshoes and carefully selected matching eye makeup can bring Brittany Griner home then I wish Mr Rodman godspeed and good luck.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rodman is XXX.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He went again?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: I for one can't wait for the forthcoming Rodman - Seagal douche summit


Rodman was in that movie with Van Damme. Maybe him and Seagal could team up for a Jake and The Fat Man reboot.
 
cranked
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But who's going to go over to get Rodman out?
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alright, who is going to attach the meme?
 
