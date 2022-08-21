 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Mistake--er, Mystic Valley charter school decides hijab is a "uniform violation," sparking public outrage that might lead to a new state law... like they did five years ago when they punished Black girls for wearing braid extensions   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Education, eighth grade student, Superintendent, Massachusetts charter school, intense criticism, Clothing, violations of hairstyle regulations.After, Hairstyles  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh no if only we had federal legislation that regulated all the schools to prevent this from happening but oh no you wanted your farking stupid-ass charter schools like farkwits.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they have a history of students wearing hijabs for the hell of it?

Are they wearing them because "they look dope"?  (I'm old, fark off!)
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While we would like to reiterate that the well-respected staff member overseeing the process should bear no responsibility for what has transpired, we understand how our handling of the situation came across as insensitive and look forward to using this moment as a learning opportunity to improve our policies and procedures," the school's statement said.

Maybe it "came across as insensitive" because you're a bunch of racist f*ckwits, has that occurred to you?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school said in an emailed statement that it allows students to wear religious attire "as an expression of their sincerely held beliefs," but asks students to provide a letter "expressing this desire from a member of their clergy."

Cool, so every Jewish student wearing a kippah has provided a note from their Rabbi, and every Christian has a note for the cross they're wearing? I mean, you wouldn't want to be accused of selectively enforcing that rule, right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would a Muslim girl go to a charter school, where they teach Jesus rode around on dinosaurs?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of (not your) religion.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "While we would like to reiterate that the well-respected staff member overseeing the process should bear no responsibility for what has transpired, we understand how our handling of the situation came across as insensitive and look forward to using this moment as a learning opportunity to improve our policies and procedures," the school's statement said.

Maybe it "came across as insensitive" because you're a bunch of racist f*ckwits, has that occurred to you?


"should bear no responsibility".
God forbid there are consequences.

/and yeah, France does this (Hijab ban), then blames the girls/families for putting their beliefs first and calls them anti-education.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The terrorists were inside the country the whole time.  9/11 just further exposed who we really are.

2A is always worshipped.  1A is always sh*t on.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Why would a Muslim girl go to a charter school, where they teach Jesus rode around on dinosaurs?


Muslim convert here. Many born Muslims naively think that religious Christians are alright with their kids practicing Islam because they both have children attending to a religious (Christian) school.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why would a Muslim girl go to a charter school, where they teach Jesus rode around on dinosaurs?


And carries around an AR-15
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, lets spare a lot of trouble, lets just go directly to this:

s1.r29static.comView Full Size


This is where the US is going, right?...lets save a lot of heartache, and get right there.

or maybe something like this?

i.insider.comView Full Size


or maybe this?

dramaticpublishing.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why would a Muslim girl go to a charter school, where they teach Jesus rode around on dinosaurs?


i.redd.itView Full Size

"Sorry little one, it's time for you to go extinct."
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
School Administrators always seem to be mini-tyrants, believing that they have absolute control over their students, both in and outside the school.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Mystic Valley charter school decides hijab is a "uniform violation,"  ...'

Uh, no they didn't. Somebody goofed. It's fixed. Any valid religious wear is allowed. That presumably includes your FSM colander.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Look, lets spare a lot of trouble, lets just go directly to this:

[s1.r29static.com image 418x503]

This is where the US is going, right?...lets save a lot of heartache, and get right there.

or maybe something like this?

[i.insider.com image 569x426]

or maybe this?

[dramaticpublishing.com image 542x361]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
OMG, PRIVATE SCHOOLS HAVE DRESS CODES!!!!
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: the headscarf worn by Muslim women was misspelled as "jihab."
Hijab, jihab, jihad it's all the same. Bad for America
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BorisSimon: FTA: the headscarf worn by Muslim women was misspelled as "jihab."
Hijab, jihab, jihad it's all the same. Bad for America


Could be worse.

https://nypost.com/2016/07/01/trump-wants-tsa-to-ban-muslim-workers-from-wearing-hibby-jobbies/
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Braid extensions?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Braid extensions?


Regional slang, we call them extension cords over here.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: 'Mystic Valley charter school decides hijab is a "uniform violation,"  ...'

Uh, no they didn't. Somebody goofed. It's fixed. Any valid religious wear is allowed. That presumably includes your FSM colander.


DNRTFA, eh?   The school said in an emailed statement that it allows students to wear religious attire "as an expression of their sincerely held beliefs," but asks students to provide a letter "expressing this desire from a member of their clergy."  School Superintendent Alex Dan said there were no consequences given to the student and that the form sent home was meant to start the conversation with the family about obtaining a religious accommodation. But Dan acknowledged that the situation was mishandled.

Massachusetts charter schools are public schools -- organs of the government.  Asking students to provide a letter from clergy so their family can "obtain a religious accommodation" -- making students and their families jump through hoops because of their beliefs --  just begs for 1A lawsuits.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: OMG, PRIVATE SCHOOLS HAVE DRESS CODES!!!!


OmG they take public money and are just government contractors like General Atomics.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: chitownmike: OMG, PRIVATE SCHOOLS HAVE DRESS CODES!!!!

OmG they take public money and are just government contractors like General Atomics.


Actually, I hadn't thought of it like that until just now.

This is like outsourcing the contract for transporting the USMC to the Noah's Ark Experience.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: OMG, PRIVATE SCHOOLS HAVE DRESS CODES!!!!


that only seem to apply to non-white kids


That's the issue. Maybe you should learn to read.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BorisSimon: FTA: the headscarf worn by Muslim women was misspelled as "jihab."
Hijab, jihab, jihad it's all the same. Bad for America


If the bigoted school administrators misspelled "hijab" in their stupid announcement they can suck it now, because the victimised Muslim student could rightfully say that the school wanted to ban jihabs, and never actually said anything about banning hijabs.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The school said in an emailed statement that it allows students to wear religious attire "as an expression of their sincerely held beliefs," but asks students to provide a letter "expressing this desire from a member of their clergy."

Cool, so every Jewish student wearing a kippah has provided a note from their Rabbi, and every Christian has a note for the cross they're wearing? I mean, you wouldn't want to be accused of selectively enforcing that rule, right?


Came for this.  Maybe the kippah....  but most definitely not a single Christian iconography piece would be questioned.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: BorisSimon: FTA: the headscarf worn by Muslim women was misspelled as "jihab."
Hijab, jihab, jihad it's all the same. Bad for America

If the bigoted school administrators misspelled "hijab" in their stupid announcement they can suck it now, because the victimised Muslim student could rightfully say that the school wanted to ban jihabs, and never actually said anything about banning hijabs.


Just wait until some kid brings a JIHAB scissor-lift to school.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why would a Muslim girl go to a charter school, where they teach Jesus rode around on dinosaurs?


None of the charter schools around me are religious.  They're just focused on a specific discipline.  There's one for language immersion and one where the school is 50% refugees and 50% nonrefugee with the goal of helping the refugees integrate easier.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Benevolent Misanthrope: "While we would like to reiterate that the well-respected staff member overseeing the process should bear no responsibility for what has transpired, we understand how our handling of the situation came across as insensitive and look forward to using this moment as a learning opportunity to improve our policies and procedures," the school's statement said.

Maybe it "came across as insensitive" because you're a bunch of racist f*ckwits, has that occurred to you?

"should bear no responsibility".
God forbid there are consequences.

/and yeah, France does this (Hijab ban), then blames the girls/families for putting their beliefs first and calls them anti-education.


I like this book for pushing against Islamophobic policies. It argues that Muslims in the UAS and Europe should adopt multiculturalism as their philosophy for govenment. Like, they live in participatory democracy, and they should participate by pushing for multiculturalism. (Canada is largley avoided because multcultralism is in our constitution, so it's a moot point to argue here). Tariq Modood is my fave author about multiculturalism - his point of view is quite different than my wonderbread Canadian background - he changed how I read Canadian politics, since it's de rigeur to critique multiculturalism's failures here.

blogs.lse.ac.ukView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Why would a Muslim girl go to a charter school, where they teach Jesus rode around on dinosaurs?


In general, charter =/= private school. Charter schools must follow the same state regulations, with some accommodations given such as not mandating transportation, etc.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake.  It's a charter school.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't worry, folks, pretty soon her father will just behead her for trying to go to school in the first place.
 
