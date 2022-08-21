 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida man finds perfect hiding place for his meth....almost   (wfla.com) divider line
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dukes Of Hazzard royalties not paying enough?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sanberg was also handcuffed while saying that the methamphetamine wasn't hers. Meanwhile, Schneider acted like the methamphetamine wasn't his.

Well you never imply ownership in the event of methamphetamine.  You have to use the indefinite article, "*the* methamphetamine", never *your* methamphetamine.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Intro:  "...A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he tried to stash some meth under a deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop...."

Solo:  "...I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie," the deputy said, laughing. "You ain't got nothing to lose..."

Outro:  "...Deputies said they found another gram in Schneider's right sock..."

The quintessential Fark song.  An instant classic.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Dukes Of Hazzard royalties not paying enough?


Generally speaking, no.
 
