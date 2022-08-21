 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   What happens when you take scuba gear to the Nevada desert and meet the hungry hungry pupfish   (sfgate.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Mojave Desert, Death Valley, Desert, Groundwater, Endangered species, Cave, Water, Nye County, Nevada  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Aug 2022 at 1:25 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
one would think it would have been mapped by now
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: one would think it would have been mapped by now


Yeah, I was thinking that, too.  You would think the USGS would send drones down there, since it's so dangerous.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: solokumba: one would think it would have been mapped by now

Yeah, I was thinking that, too.  You would think the USGS would send drones down there, since it's so dangerous.


Especially since it reacts to earthquakes. A drone would be well suited to it. Maybe there's a concern that the drone equipment would somehow endanger the fish?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Top 3 places you CAN'T GO & people who went anyways... | Part 6
Youtube 8swB7qMU7gk
 
replacementcool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"There are two endangered species here: the pupfish and the American rancher."

I choose the pupfish
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...they shot out the surveillance camera, scaled the fence, stripped naked and punched each other in the balls."

And they call the pupfish endangered.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was a neat article.  FTFA "they shot out the surveillance camera, scaled the fence, stripped naked and punched each other in the balls."  Why would you do that?  Why?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: That was a neat article.  FTFA "they shot out the surveillance camera, scaled the fence, stripped naked and punched each other in the balls."  Why would you do that?  Why?


Why would John hopoate molest men for fun? Whose to say.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great article.  Thanks subby!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: That was a neat article.  FTFA "they shot out the surveillance camera, scaled the fence, stripped naked and punched each other in the balls."  Why would you do that?  Why?


Why wouldn't you?
Are you a mouse or a man?
Prove you're a man by abusing another man's genitals!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Why wouldn't you?
Are you a mouse or a man?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I like Cheese.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.