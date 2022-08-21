 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Dr. Ric Romero's long-awaited study results finally scientifically disprove that livestock dewormer is of any use against COVID-19   (marketwatch.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Oxygen saturation, Hospital, Physician, Food and Drug Administration, Medicine, Medical school, Hypoxia, study's participants  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 22 Aug 2022 at 12:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But is it good at fleecing?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My cousin's sister's boyfriend's next door neighbor's father got COVID and he survived because he took sheep dip.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While they were partying all night and testing metformin I was studying the blade. And eating donuts while cumming in socks.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: My cousin's sister's boyfriend's next door neighbor's father got COVID and he survived because he took sheep dip.


How about his former roommate?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah? Well my neighbor's fat shirtless drinking buddy says it totally works. And he should know, he's a professional refrigerator repairman after all.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently my sister cured her COVID with ivermectin.   Sad.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if a number of recipients saw an improvement because they had worms.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter. Moros will make the sign of the cross and back away, muttering protective charms like "Fake news" and "It worked for <insert relation here>!"
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds fishy.  I'm gonna have to ask my 90 I.Q. electrician stepbrother about this.  He always tells it like he believes it is.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course this is BS. Everyone knows the only way to activate the buttpaste's "dear lord that's good" healing powers is with bleach and a UV light. So shove that lamp up your ass and bleach that asshole at the same time.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, there's a study?  That won't overcome the financial/political incentive to disbelieve the study. Just like global warming.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people that believe a conspiracy is hiding the fact that it does work aren't going to change their minds.
They'll believe this is just more of the conspiracy.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a minute! You're telling me that all trump filth are dumbf*cks and don't know anything about anything and lie all the time?

Holly cow, that must be a surprise to idiots and morons! Like all trump filth.

Hey, trump voting garbage. Say something or are you so stupid and weak that you finally understand just how inferior and pointless you all are?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter.

There needs to be a study that really shakes up conservatives' core beliefs about themselves.

If there was a way to scientifically prove "You're a stupid piece of shiat if you post conservative memes on Facebook ." then we'd have something.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was this controlled for whether or not the patient was wearing a MAGA hat?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

enry: My cousin's sister's boyfriend's next door neighbor's father got COVID and he survived because he took sheep dip.


Well...

I am immune to COVID because I have enjoyed food from a salad bar at a strip club in Portland.

/Also had two shots and a booster.
//So I have that going for me.
//Which is nice.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There were a few studies early on indicating cannabis smokers had higher resistance and as a big ol' stoner who still hasn't had COVID, I'm convinced it was weed, not the vaccine and booster as well as social distancing that protected me
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had Covid three times: the secret to getting over it quickly is Jack Daniel's and THC gummy bears!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.