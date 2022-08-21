 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Wal-Mart offers a fire 1 injure 4 deal   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Clayton County, Georgia, Lance Henriksen, Lovejoy Police Department, Firearm, life-threatening, Department store, CLAYTON COUNTY, Tara Plantation  
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured gun owners are responsible good guys and these things wouldn't happen
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope that "Responsible Gun Owner" is going to be 'likely' charged, then likely never allowed to handle a firearm again!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns don't accidentally fire themselves.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart injuring 4 people, police say

It just went off of its own accord. The gun has been placed under arrest but it's asking to speak to an attorney.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How? How does a holstered weapon not only fire itself and injure its wearer, but ricochet and hit 3 other people?

Oh, wait - I bet it wasn't holstered, and the owner was being an asshole, right?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverend Timothy Lovejoy would like to commend you in thanks. You did it all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Won't someone think of the firearm?!?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: How? How does a holstered weapon not only fire itself and injure its wearer, but ricochet and hit 3 other people?

Oh, wait - I bet it wasn't holstered, and the owner was being an asshole, right?


They must have been cleaning it. That always seems to lead to negligent discharges.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the bullet ricocheted and hit three other people in the store.

Sounds improbable.  Check the grassy knoll.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: I was assured gun owners are responsible good guys and these things wouldn't happen


You're expect them to be better than the Cops?
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
see libs!! guns dont kill people by themselves, they just wound
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The correct term is "negligence". It wasn't an accident.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
si.comView Full Size

Likely story.  LOL
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a bad gun is with a good gun!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuffy: stilted: I was assured gun owners are responsible good guys and these things wouldn't happen

You're expect them to be better than the Cops?


Yes. Because unlike cops, there are consequences for civilians.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, a vasectomy was performed?
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: FormlessOne: How? How does a holstered weapon not only fire itself and injure its wearer, but ricochet and hit 3 other people?

Oh, wait - I bet it wasn't holstered, and the owner was being an asshole, right?

They must have been cleaning it. That always seems to lead to negligent discharges.


That's my go-to excuse. I wasn't playing with myself, I was cleaning it and it went off.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did he call out the shot in advance?

Through my ass cheek, because who needs a holster, off the floor through the arm of the lady by the bags of popcorn off the metal shelf system, then across the store to the kid looking at the sunglasses grazes his head and through the mirrors, and finally glances off a pole just below the fire extinguisher and into a cashiers thigh.

Beat that Deadshot.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Freedom accidentally fires inside Lovejoy Walmart freedoming 4 people, police say
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are 2 things you don't play with in public.
A firearm is one of them.
/I hope you weren't too attached to that gun.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Goddamnit, media, for the f*ckittythousandth time, Guns. Do. Not. Accidentally. Fire. Someone has to interact with the gun to make it go boom. The gun did not accidentally fire itself. A man was negligent in handling his weapon in an unsafe manner, and fired a shot which fortunately only injured four people.

And there are no shooting "accidents". There are only responsible gun owners interacting with guns in irresponsible and negligent ways.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh he didn't mean to. It's like tripping and grabbing the hot cashier's ass. Anything looks like a railing if it's phat enough.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the only one on the side of "it fired itself" is Alek Baldwin......
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
alec....oops
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: FormlessOne: How? How does a holstered weapon not only fire itself and injure its wearer, but ricochet and hit 3 other people?

Oh, wait - I bet it wasn't holstered, and the owner was being an asshole, right?

They must have been cleaning it. That always seems to lead to negligent discharges.


That's what she said
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Four people with one bullet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can you imagine how much worse it would have been in the town of Hatesad?
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
a man in the store accidentally shot himself and the bullet ricocheted and hit three other people in the store.

Men In Black - New York's Blackout |Alien Ball| Scene (1080p) FULL HD
Youtube 9efw9N3r4dM
 
