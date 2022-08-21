 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Some people think "Live Free or Die" includes crossing the street to get to a restaurant; other people think it includes bear-spraying the first group of people   (wmur.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah I drove right past there today.  That's actually West Lebanon, not Lebanon, but whatevah.

We call that town Little NJ cause it's just a strip mall with a landfill at one end.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks precisely as I imagined he would, minus the middle-aged tough guy beard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably looking for Lebanese food and was disappointed.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Megathuma: He looks precisely as I imagined he would, minus the middle-aged tough guy beard.

[Fark user image image 236x123]


dear me
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Hah I drove right past there today.  That's actually West Lebanon, not Lebanon, but whatevah.

We call that town Little NJ cause it's just a strip mall with a landfill at one end.


West is actually just a village of regular old Lebanon.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bear spray? This is America. We use guns.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Megathuma: He looks precisely as I imagined he would, minus the middle-aged tough guy beard.

[Fark user image 236x123]


Many Shuvs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of the Slor that day, I can tell you!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was just trying to spice up the food.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Megathuma: He looks precisely as I imagined he would, minus the middle-aged tough guy beard.

[Fark user image 236x123]


You have a profound knack for imagining ordinary and rather bland-looking people, which will be useful to you in... umm... possibly doing very ordinary and bland things. I'd advise opening a discount barbershop to compete with Supercuts.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like that WMUR didn't bother to identify by a town in MA.

/Massholes
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
According to Lebanon police, John Cahill, 41, from Massachusetts is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and DUI.

The key to simple assault is to slowly add the bear spray, while slowly but constantly stirring over low heat.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a couple of patrons of the 110 Grill restaurant were crossing Plainfield Road Friday and the driver was not happy about it

Probably jaywalking, and doing it in the most obnoxious manner possible (crossing the street in a very shallow diagonal angle that lets the block traffic for as long as possible and not showing the least amount of hustle possible to get out of the way of traffic).

If so...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You will also be bear sprayed if you pronounce "Lebanon" incorrectly.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

revrendjim: He was probably looking for Lebanese food and was disappointed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges

Explains everything, has nothing to do with freedom, just a Masshole.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They grow so fast. *sniff*

images.genius.comView Full Size
 
