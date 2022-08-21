 Skip to content
(MSN)   My husband and I have a girlfriend. Yes she's Canadian, how did you know?
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dear Penthouse, I never thought this would happen to me...
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago



Thanks for identifying that.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Both Flick and Iris are more openly affectionate than I am naturally."

"It's been challenging at times to see how lost the two of them can get in each other"

She's going to be really surprised when she comes home to the locks changed or an empty apartment. Either way, the divorce papers will be waiting.

The way I see it the husband is getting something he can't from his wife and when he gets tired of juggling the wife, he'll divorce her butt and move to the suburbs to live a life.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sabreace22: The way I see it the husband is getting something he can't from his wife and when he gets tired of juggling the wife, he'll divorce her butt and move to the suburbs to live a life.

So, I take it you must be an optimist.


So, I take it you must be an optimist.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This happens. I know married couples that have or have had other lovers. My wife and I have been together over 20 years and we've had other partners. Sometimes someone wants to date both of them. And that can be great. There are challenges with any relationship and with these too. If that is the kind of relationship they want and they are happy with it, I say more power to them. I take issue with the apparent equivalency of "swinging" and "polyamory" -- they are not the same thing. Polyamorists will give you an instant D&D campaign party. Swingers will not.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"My husband Flick"

I mean, come on.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bekaye: Sabreace22: The way I see it the husband is getting something he can't from his wife and when he gets tired of juggling the wife, he'll divorce her butt and move to the suburbs to live a life.

So, I take it you must be an optimist.


I had a buddy in grad school that bragged about his wife and he having a girl friend. One day the woman ran off together. He is now a broken man and has been alone ever since.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have pansexual friends.

I just don't leave them alone in the kitchen.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I have pansexual friends.  I just don't leave them alone in the kitchen.


I just make them clean the pans when they are done.

"Seasoning," they call it.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman:

Thanks for identifying that.


Thanks for identifying that.


It's 2022. We don't know how they identify.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel bad that somehow I wandered into watching The Breakfast Club finally this afternoon and saw the origin of the Canadian girlfriend meme.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost me at...

my husband, Flick,
 
naptapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will only end in tears.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy by the nick-name of Flick. His wife had strong lesbian energy, so this amuses me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerds.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naptapper: This will only end in tears.


Relax, we'll drop her off later.

Relax, we'll drop her off later.
 
cob2f
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flick should be careful where he puts his tongue, or he'll be left behind.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: I knew a guy by the nick-name of Flick. His wife had strong lesbian energy, so this amuses me.


Last name "Bean"?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cob2f: [Fark user image 299x168]

Flick should be careful where he puts his tongue, or he'll be left behind.


The bell rang 🤷‍♂
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Friends reboot where Ross's ex doesn't actually leave him so far looks like it has something. Let's order an 8 episode season.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Literally no one cares.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: [Fark user image 562x338]


Thanks for identifying that.


That appears to be a male head shopped into the image.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

naptapper: This will only end in tears.


It'll End In Tears (Remastered)
R.I.P.  THIS MORTAL COIL


R.I.P.  THIS MORTAL COIL
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of my first divorce clients was a young woman who wanted to end her marriage but both parties wanted to keep the girlfriend.  Opposing counsel and I both pointed out that the girlfriend was an adult who could make her own decisions.  The divorce didn't take as our clients got remarried within six months.  The girlfriend decided she didn't want any more of the drama.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you didn't feel bad or weird about it, you wouldn't need to write articles justifying it.
You would just get on with your life.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait? That's not normal?

People have monogamy in this economy?
 
muphasta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ruudbob: bekaye: Sabreace22: The way I see it the husband is getting something he can't from his wife and when he gets tired of juggling the wife, he'll divorce her butt and move to the suburbs to live a life.

So, I take it you must be an optimist.

I had a buddy in grad school that bragged about his wife and he having a girl friend. One day the woman ran off together. He is now a broken man and has been alone ever since.


Was he a paleontologist?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: If you didn't feel bad or weird about it, you wouldn't need to write articles justifying it.
You would just get on with your life.


wanted: bang maid to dump when one of us get jeaous

findpoly.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, both American and Canadian Thanksgivings are awkward?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We'd never experienced something so open. So honest. So true. There were no rules. Only people experiencing themselves in the moment. No guilt, and no regret. Like the time I picked up Flick's favorite dinner and got home just in time to be ready for our regular Only Murders appointment TV Tuesday. They were heading out because one of her old roommates was in a band playing in town. Flick kissed me on the forehead and told me I might as well eat since it's hot, and not to wait up. I swear to God that whore has no idea who she's f*cking with.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cob2f: [Fark user image 299x168]

Flick should be careful where he puts his tongue, or he'll be left behind.


Came here for exactly this.
 
Stepqhen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: "Both Flick and Iris are more openly affectionate than I am naturally."

"It's been challenging at times to see how lost the two of them can get in each other"

She's going to be really surprised when she comes home to the locks changed or an empty apartment. Either way, the divorce papers will be waiting.

The way I see it the husband is getting something he can't from his wife and when he gets tired of juggling the wife, he'll divorce her butt and move to the suburbs to live a life.


Or perhaps they get different things from each other and no one is responsible to being everything for anyone. My wives each feed a different aspect of me. And their people do the same for them.

Just because you only hear about the bed results doesn't mean there are not a lot of positive examples out there.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So long as everyone involved is a happy, consenting adult, people should find whatever arrangement works for them!

And also, the author spent way more time talking about the little niggling negatives than the positives in that triad. Usually, you outline the cons and then whammy them out with having more pros in an article like that. Hopefully, it was just meh writing and not trouble in supposed paradise.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Literally no one cares.


If there is anything the internet has no information or opinion on----a woman dating both another woman and her husband is certainly at the top. No books, novels, artwork, songs, films or poems have ever been produced by any culture dealing with such subjects. I'm surprised the audience here could even fathom a concept of a heterosexual couple being involved with a bisexual female long enough to give one woman's account a click on a news aggregator website.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
hardinparamedic: wanted: bang maid to dump when one of us get jeaous

[findpoly.com image 850x425]

FTFA: "We are absolutely not that couple who opened up in order to find their perfect unicorn and live happily ever after as a threesome."

It is interesting the author felt the need for a disclaimer. At the same time, some people enjoy a) being unicorns and b) being hunted and I'm not sure those people need to be shamed for that.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

plecos: "My husband Flick"

I mean, come on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Lost me at...

my husband, Flick,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Dear Penthouse, I never thought this would happen to me...


Thread over.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Kitty2.0: Literally no one cares.

If there is anything the internet has no information or opinion on----a woman dating both another woman and her husband is certainly at the top. No books, novels, artwork, songs, films or poems have ever been produced by any culture dealing with such subjects. I'm surprised the audience here could even fathom a concept of a heterosexual couple being involved with a bisexual female long enough to give one woman's account a click on a news aggregator website.


Xhamster is thataway dude.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've seen this episode like, fifty times.
Charlie's THREE WAY - Two and a Half Men
Youtube 0uqFr_Ctrok

/or maybe 100
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I have pansexual friends.

I just don't leave them alone in the kitchen.


Mrs. Pow is asking wtf I'm laughing about.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It won't end well, but I don't expect the follow up article.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Wait? That's not normal?

People have monogamy in this economy?


Not me.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bekaye: Sabreace22: The way I see it the husband is getting something he can't from his wife and when he gets tired of juggling the wife, he'll divorce her butt and move to the suburbs to live a life.

So, I take it you must be an optimist.

I see the whisky glass as empty. I'd better go refill it.

So, I take it you must be an optimist.


I see the whisky glass as empty. I'd better go refill it.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Somacandra: Kitty2.0: Literally no one cares.

...

Xhamster is thataway dude.


If Xhamster exists, then quite literally some one(s) care. Certainly within just 20ish comments or so, divergent views on this topic exist in this thread, and the author wrote a lot about the relationship dynamics involved from her perspective. But really, the proper site you're looking for is FetLife, not Xhamster.
 
Katwang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My BFF is half my age. I wouldn't mind getting to know her widowed mom from Greenland.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would estimate I have three ways to spend my time: family time, me time, and wife n me time.  Throwing a fourth into the works sounds exhausting.
 
