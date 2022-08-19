 Skip to content
(Pensacola News Journal)   Another law abiding Florida gun store owner arrested on 129 felony charges
    Florida, Police, Pensacola, Florida, Fraud, Felony, search warrant, Theft, Electric charge, County  
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
On the one hand he's ripping off gullible gun nuts. On the other hand he's a dishonest piece of shiat. My feelings on this are conflicted.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. Way to piss off EVERYONE on all sides of the issue.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Agents then conducted a search warrant at the gun store where agents "discovered that Floyd, the manager of the store, would take payment from customers for firearms orders but never deliver the product nor grant refunds."
The release also notes that Floyd would take firearms to sell for customers and then pocket the money.

Dude, no, that's what Kickstarter is for.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

For ammosexuals, I thought it was PumpActioner
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

He's ripping off gullible gun nuts. Florida's legal system won't be at all conflicted about throwing the entire law library at him.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So.... he's a uniter?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like a typical northwest Florida "business man."  Thinks his client's money is his own, refuses to perform the services he promised, and feels entitled to steal anything not nailed down from his customers, employees, and venders, all while thinking it is his right, and they just don't understand how business is done if they disagree.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for run of the mill thievery, rather than specifically gun-related shenanigans
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"John Floyd, 57, is charged with 41 counts of grand theft, 81 counts of petit theft, two counts of giving worthless checks, two counts of money laundering, one count of exploiting the elderly, one count of racketeering and one count of organized fraud."

See, that's the problem with kids today, they're just not motivated.  Now Mr. Floyd here, he was motivated.  Just look at all the charges he was able to rack up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The entire Florida law library?  How much does the Book of Leviticus weigh?
 
Tankerbell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tankerbell and I live in Leon County. I see you also live in North FL if you understand our flavor of dishonest, redneck businessman to such an extent.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds just like any other dishonest business, contractor, etc. I thought, given the whining headline, it was going to be 129 counts of selling guns to underage terrorists.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow none of them are weapons charges just normal scumbag charges
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pixy.orgView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The same as a duck.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Keep those guns off the street.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators allegedly found that between July 2019 and March 2022, Floyd defrauded over 100 customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. FDLE served him with his charges in the Escambia County Jail, while he is awaiting extradition to Georgia for a different felony charge.

Any reason why it took over a year to arrest this guy? You've got over 100 complaints and customers with cancelled checks.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Also has Christian or a cross somewhere in his business literature
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

African or European?
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Parchment or stone tablets?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The only thing I want to know is why the first one wasn't the only one.

/
Which reminds me, maybe we're stupid to laugh at people that call the cops on companies?
//
We really need some way to deal with companies ripping off consumers.  Instead the cops tell people to leave . And that it is an civil issue. fark that.
///
Rage. Table flip
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It worked once. If I can make it work for a total of 130 times, I'll quit and go straight.  130 is the magic number.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You'd think one of these guys would buy a gun somewhere reputable and visit this dude to calmly suggest a refund of some sort.  Or splatter his brains all over that Mossberg hanging behind the counter.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

What? What in the actual fark. No. No. Noooooo. He sounds like most business people.  Since cellphone companies and Microsoft days companies have become increasingly used to and entitled to consumers money. They are now in the business of appearing to provide goods and services. They used to exaggerate quality.  Now it's all barely anything.  Natural means nothing and isn't illegal to use. Things can be call free even if they don't historically have farking fat. Companies are lying fark heads who see customers as fools to rip off.
 
Decorus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How dare they persecute an honest Gun store owner.
This is an outrage.
Quick MAGAS defend your 2nd Amendment Rights that the evil government is infringing on by arresting this innocent man for merely owning a Gun Store.
Don't forget to threaten to kill ATF Agents in Florida for this!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
he 'looks' honest...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Because they only act quickly when its a minority with pot smell in their car with dice on the rear view mirror
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Law abiding gun owners/dealers never harm anyone, and they are all law abiding until they're not.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Just like all criminals are law abiding, until they are not.

Painting groups of people with a brush this wide is simply ignorant, but it's what I've come to expect as normal from the left.

This guy was a dirt bag. No question there. Weren't there some recent left wing scumbags too? Oh ya, https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-former-democrat-congressman-charged-with-28-felonies
 
janzee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Future Trump Acting Director of ATF.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I really didn't expect to get that far under your skin that easily.
You shouldn't be so emotionally vulnerable to random comments from strangers.
Nobody was picking on you.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

first the environment, now this.
you're no friend to humankind, are you
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

He just said something meaningless, and I'm not sure whether that was meant to be funny or just as a dumb joke. Meanwhile, you've jumped in to post equal gibberish but, at least you decided he was "on the left".

Painting groups of people with a brush this wide is simply ignorant but, it's what I've come to expect as normal for Trumpublicans.

Shall we now circle around this petty argument screaming "nanny nanny boo boo!" or, are we done here? I mean, I'm down for either. I'm not busy and have beer in the fridge.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: Law abiding gun owners/dealers never harm anyone, and they are all law abiding until they're not.


Gun dealers got coerced by the FBI to do sketchy sales during Fast and Furious. We might know more, but Eric Holder withheld information to the point of being in contempt of Congress.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

So what?
 
