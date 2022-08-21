 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Who do you call when your prostitute refuses to service you? Pro Tip: Not the police   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, prostitute attempts, Man, police  
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
it could have been worse. They might not be washing their hands.

Getting Called to a Bordello - RENO 911!
Youtube On_XMcEnl0I
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pfizer?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's never an Ironic tag around when you need one.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that mugshot! I've heard of a face only a mother could love.  Now I've seen a face a hooked can't!
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*hooker

/damn spell checker..
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna hear a hormone? Don't pay.

She won't provide services? STFU and cut your losses.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Has standards
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A plastic surgeon.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ahhh, Harrisburg, never change
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 (._.) ..... Tuesday.....
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The non o-face.

local21news.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously someone's pimp game has gotten lax.

This economy just doesn't pull punches. Things are tough all over.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I knew a guy that we would haggle about any price, anywhere. He never wanted to pay full price.

One day I heard he was arrested. Turns out he tried to haggle the price of an escort, who called her pimp manager who was waiting in the car, who came to the door to tell dude to pay up, who then called the police and got everyone arrested, including himself.

Imagine being so cheap you get yourself arrested
 
Dodo David
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I hope that the girl was able to keep the $200.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Batman will catch up to him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you hire a sex worker and creep them out so much they try to leave, just let them go man.
 
nyclon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Did he haggle with the judge regarding the fine?
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

If this case went to ho court, judge would rule in favor of the ho. Justifiable clam jam.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If he paid her and she refused to do anything, he deserves that money back. Because that's how any other business transaction works.

Legalize sex work already.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's my business.

I'm a tracker. Some say, part hound dog.

But when some dink busts outta the joint, skips bail, I'm the one they call.

Unless it's some ugly f*ck. Uglier than me. Too ugly to even pay for pussy. Well, that kinda dumbass calls the police. On his self.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The new MCU Wolverine sucks.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Since I won't be able to sleep tonight...

Fark user imageView Full Size

... neither should you.

/something good ftfa is that the police are helping the girl as a suspected victim of human trafficking
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's not a 'ride' sharing app called LÜber or something?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Cleveland Browns Coaching Staff or the NFLPA......

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hello, Mr. Watson, How can we help?"
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

"I paid for FINGERS, man! Not forearms. Not knuckles. I need them digits in my ass!"
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tart Busters
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pro tip

get it?  PRO TIP

ahhh hahahahahaahaha

(protip)
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It's good to be a pro with the tip before going to Pound Town.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Can relate.
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The crime is that this is a crime.
 
