 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Woman asked age in job interview. Whoopsie   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Fail, Pizza delivery, younger people, Domino's Pizza delivery driver, Janice Walsh, later conversation, Domino's Pizza employee, Ms Walsh, nature of the work  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2022 at 4:50 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pft! Amateurs!

Went to a job interview and was greeted with, "we thought you were black!"

And that happened more than once.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diagonal: Pft! Amateurs!

Went to a job interview and was greeted with, "we thought you were black!"

And that happened more than once.


Wife went to an interview that included dinner with the hiring committee - and their spouses.  Said spouses proceeded to pepper her relentlessly with every question the hiring committee was not legally allowed to ask about her statuses while said hiring committee members hovered over my wife like vultures.  And, of course, not answering was "rude".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No hablo
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought it strange that my birthday went on my Italian resume.   But yeah....it does.  They want a picture, too.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It sounds like she was done a huge favor. I wouldn't feed a dog I didn't like Domino's.

/ I mean...you shouldn't feed dogs pizza anyway because of les terribles pets de chien
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're truly living in a glorious age where you can sue because a potential employer asked you an obvious question.

We don't deserve to earn anything, anymore. We're entitled to everything.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But they can ask when you were in the military and or the year you graduated high school.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.