shamen123
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Welcome to the fun on UK law. If you don't break into a property and enter it legally, you can't be forced to leave without a very expensive court battle.

Most company landlords just call in the "private security" heavies.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
whats the point of having totalfark if they are gonna greenlight junk with no comments?

lazy totalfarkers and the mids who enable them... film at eleven!!!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm missing something the article didn't mention. If you have a contract with a person for rental through X date, and it's now after X date, why can't you open the door to your property and throw the trespassing crap out on the lawn? The contract is up. Then go through some civil court to pursue the back rent.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
lol someone beat me to it lol

looks like they rtfa, too

/why would someone do that?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sell it.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So does the UK settle these issues between homeowners and squatters with a game of ring toss?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

shamen123: Welcome to the fun on UK law. If you don't break into a property and enter it legally, you can't be forced to leave without a very expensive court battle.

Most company landlords just call in the "private security" heavies.


They actually changed the squatting laws a couple of years ago so squatters can now be  thrown out far more easily.

Laws to protect tenants are good things, but when a tenant abuses it it's tough for the landlord, who in this case is not some property tycoon but someone who just let their house out while they were abroad.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I'm missing something the article didn't mention. If you have a contract with a person for rental through X date, and it's now after X date, why can't you open the door to your property and throw the trespassing crap out on the lawn? The contract is up. Then go through some civil court to pursue the back rent.


Because liberals think that's completely unfair to the deadbeats.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh goody. The weekly Fark landlord vs. tenant battle thread.

/pass the popcorn
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Also

KickStarter's Terrible Twins - SGR
Youtube WzPcMk6bfQQ
 
jumac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I'm missing something the article didn't mention. If you have a contract with a person for rental through X date, and it's now after X date, why can't you open the door to your property and throw the trespassing crap out on the lawn? The contract is up. Then go through some civil court to pursue the back rent.


same reason that even here in the USA if your a landlord and a tenant stays past when you tell them to get out.  with out a court order you can't go in and just throw them out.  you have to go threw the court and in the end get a court order and then the cops come and force them out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is totes real guys.
Ooga booga!!!
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewWorldDan: Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I'm missing something the article didn't mention. If you have a contract with a person for rental through X date, and it's now after X date, why can't you open the door to your property and throw the trespassing crap out on the lawn? The contract is up. Then go through some civil court to pursue the back rent.

Because liberals think that's completely unfair to the deadbeats.


I thought Fark only ever sided with Tenants and that all landlords are thieves. Now I'm confused...
 
Xai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It isn't their home, that's the point of private rents. It's the tenants home.
 
