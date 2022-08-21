 Skip to content
(CNN) Yes. FFS, Yes
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is losing weight an important health goal?


Wouldn't that depend on whether or not you're overweight?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.

I can't friggin lose weight permanently. I can yo-yo on my weight. I just can't keep it off.

I'm disappointed in myself, but I don't let this keep me from going to the doctor. He said I'm on enough pills to keep me going.

47 years old. Female. 5'2" 240lbs.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but don't sacrifice your mental health for it.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People with eating disorders think subby is a bit of a nutter.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I WAS going to make a recipe of English Toffee today and put bits of it into dark chocolate toffee cookies later, and it looks like I still am.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can accept that human health is complex and we still have a lot to learn.

That said, is it cynical of me to wonder if at least some of the "healthy at any size" rhetoric comes from companies/marketers who want us to keep stuffing our maws with their unhealthy products?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo did you even read the article subs?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical CNN headline. Take a blindingly obvious fact and re-phrase it as a question. So CNN takes something like "Life under the Taliban sucks" and their headline becomes, "DOES life under the Taliban suck?" It's a stupid clickbait tactic to get views.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost 30lbs and kept it off by being diagnosed with inattentive adhd
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Is losing weight an important health goal?


Wouldn't that depend on whether or not you're overweight?


This is an American website. I think it's pretty safe to say EVERYONE is overweight.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was happy with my weight a year ago(6'2" 185lbs), then I had a massive life change up.  Gained 30 lbs. over the past year.  Really need to take that back off again.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can be healthy at any weight:
ur14me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.

I can't friggin lose weight permanently. I can yo-yo on my weight. I just can't keep it off.

I'm disappointed in myself, but I don't let this keep me from going to the doctor. He said I'm on enough pills to keep me going.

47 years old. Female. 5'2" 240lbs.


Ditch the carbs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ur14me: theteacher: I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.

I can't friggin lose weight permanently. I can yo-yo on my weight. I just can't keep it off.

I'm disappointed in myself, but I don't let this keep me from going to the doctor. He said I'm on enough pills to keep me going.

47 years old. Female. 5'2" 240lbs.

Ditch the carbs.


Read that as 'crabs', oh well
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/50HsOJuvaKY]


Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost 50 lbs a few years ago and haven't been able to put any back on. 6'1' and went from 200 lb slightly chunky dad bod to 150 lb scarecrow. Having a large section of your small intestine removed due to an infection will do that.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/50HsOJuvaKY]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qh74fm-FGFo]


BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.

I can't friggin lose weight permanently. I can yo-yo on my weight. I just can't keep it off.

I'm disappointed in myself, but I don't let this keep me from going to the doctor. He said I'm on enough pills to keep me going.

47 years old. Female. 5'2" 240lbs.


yo-yo? I have easily gained and lost at least 1500LBS in my life (age 60, 6'-3", 350LBS). my last GP Doctor, when I lived in OH USA, sent me to a Dietitian. In the first 5 minutes she told me she wasn't giving me a diet because 95% of the people who lose weight put it back on. She then spoke to me in great detail of her very messed up personal life for 55 minutes. never went back.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Is losing weight an important health goal?


Wouldn't that depend on whether or not you're overweight?


Yeah, i'd think that if you were already stick-thin where a good breeze can lift you up, losing weight would not be a good thing.

/has been losing weight slightly lately
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone I know seemed to gain 20lbs during covid.
I lost 20lbs.
:-)
I got a dog that LOVES walks.
(Bonus-chicks love dogs)
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with a quick diet to lose 10 pounds?
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.

I can't friggin lose weight permanently. I can yo-yo on my weight. I just can't keep it off.

I'm disappointed in myself, but I don't let this keep me from going to the doctor. He said I'm on enough pills to keep me going.

47 years old. Female. 5'2" 240lbs.


Eat only what you pull from the soil or hunt down and kill with your own hands.

Also, no sweet drinks.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, everyone is built differently and you must accept a 300 lb woman as healthy and beautiful, regardless of what doctors say.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sinko swimo:

In the first 5 minutes she told me she wasn't giving me a diet because 95% of the people who lose weight put it back on. She then spoke to me in great detail of her very messed up personal life for 55 minutes. never went back.


Did it involve butt stuff?
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO

losing weight isn't important as building muscle
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: Yo did you even read the article subs?


Article summary: probably, unless it's probably not, in which maybe, or maybe not.

/and we're not equivocating
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bonzo_1116: theteacher: I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.

I can't friggin lose weight permanently. I can yo-yo on my weight. I just can't keep it off.

I'm disappointed in myself, but I don't let this keep me from going to the doctor. He said I'm on enough pills to keep me going.

47 years old. Female. 5'2" 240lbs.

Eat only what you pull from the soil or hunt down and kill with your own hands.

Also, no sweet drinks.


You're exaggerating a little, but yes, unfortunately, IME this does tend to be the way. I dropped >100 pounds on a diet of almost exclusively protein and colored vegetables and just enough unprocessed carbs to keep my brain functioning.

Not only does this basically kill any opportunity to develop type 2 diabetes, but it's also extremely difficult to get enough calories on a diet like this to avoid losing weight.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 418x313]


I love watching old shows where the 'morbidly obese' person is like 230lbs. Cause that's like everyone I know now. And then I contrast it with the fact I'm pushing 230... but I can do a pull up at least.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: NOlosing weight isn't important as building muscle


🤨

Building muscle is one of the most effective ways *to* lose weight.

/note: yeah there's usually a switch where you gain weight for a short period of time, because muscle weigh more than fat
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Sin_City_Superhero: Is losing weight an important health goal?


Wouldn't that depend on whether or not you're overweight?

This is an American website. I think it's pretty safe to say EVERYONE is overweight.


I wish, at 72, 5'8" & 130lbs, I've been trying to put on 10-15 lbs for the last 30 years. Despite that there are too many people around here who weigh in excess of 400 lbs and can't walk up 3 steps without help. There is a difference between "over weight", "fat" and "morbidly obese".
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're comfortable with your body type and can hold your own in a stand up fight, go on with your bad self.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: I'm just a mirror to the world around me. The sad thing is is that it's not *my* effort: https://decolonizingfitness.com/blogs/decolonizing-fitness/ob-sity-is-a-social-construct-not-a-disease


Hahahaha... "ob*sity."

Effin' serious business.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of focusing on diets, focus on overall healthier behavior.
Overall all, eat healthier foods. More veggies, less junk food.
Focus on getting more exercise. Long walks at a decent pace, some weight lifting, underwater jazz hands, whatever you enjoy and can stick with.

Remember it's a lifelong goal not a sprint to a destination.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago I was riding a bike 10+ miles a day, and lost a lot of weight... but got diagnosed with a troublesome ticker later on and after a couple of doctor visits and being newly medicated put all the weight back on. However, I recently lost 28 pounds and couldn't be happier.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.


Are you in the Proclaimers?
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: NO
losing weight isn't important as building muscle


Oh, yeah, that too. Muscle burns energy even at rest, and more when you're building it. Every day at least a few sets of resistance training somewhere.
 
10Speed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theteacher: I can walk 20 miles, flat trail. I can walk 8 miles on a more rugged trail. In the heat.

I can't friggin lose weight permanently. I can yo-yo on my weight. I just can't keep it off.

I'm disappointed in myself, but I don't let this keep me from going to the doctor. He said I'm on enough pills to keep me going.

47 years old. Female. 5'2" 240lbs.


I walked for three hours yesterday in the August heat and somehow put on two pounds day to day. And it's not like I compensated for the walk by gorging myself afterward. I'm gonna blame age (54) for some of it. It seems like at a certain point it's nearly impossible to do anything but plateau, and maybe wavering a pound or two in either direction.
 
thornhill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"All my life I've been an obese man trapped inside a fat man's body."
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Peki: E.S.Q.: NOlosing weight isn't important as building muscle

🤨

Building muscle is one of the most effective ways *to* lose weight.

/note: yeah there's usually a switch where you gain weight for a short period of time, because muscle weigh more than fat


When I was in my peak physical condition and lifting lots of weights (many years ago) I was technically obese* according to BMI.

6'1", 185 pounds, 33 inch waist.

/*the best kind of obese
//now I'm just regular obese
///I guess also technically obese. Woohoo!
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
5'3", hanging out at 170 for the last few months. Due to busting my ass all summer my body composition has changed, (didn't know I had those lower back dimples until recently!) but my weight hasn't budged. People keep mentioning that I *look* like I lost weight. I have PCOS, so the only way to actually lose is to consume nothing more than water and carrots.  Right now, my bloodwork is fantastic, my liver is doing great, getting medicated for inattentive ADHD cleaned up my eating habits, I've dodged the covid cooties so far... but because my shape isn't a male gaze approved feminine sexy I'm judged and told to put down the fork and pick up some battle ropes.

My work wifey is 3" taller, 20# heavier, but because she is proportionate with a little soft belly she looks about 50# smaller.  I could squat her. *lol*

"Losing weight" is so vague. Losing fat is good, shaping up is good, building muscle, gaining mobility and flexibility, etc... but can we PLEASE stop focusing on weight loss as the ultimate goal?  The two times I lost significant weight as an adult I was desperately ill. Mono took me below 150 and people kept COMPLIMENTING me. Well, up until I developed jaundice, at least. Looked like a Simpsons character, but with killer cheekbones, heh.

My husband, a veteran Marine, is 6' and 250. He's 70# over a healthy weight, but he could snap a 180# dude in half over his (muscled, thicc af) thigh. When he was IN the Marines he was at peak fitness, and in his words, it SUCKED being that fit.

No need to quote me and tell me I sound fat. This ain't my 1st Fark thread. ;)

/professional lurker since '01
//I'll show you my labwork if you show me yours
///always down for slashies
 
litespeed74
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I see that being overweight not only is a bad thing for your heart but on your joints, knees, lower back..you will probably end up needing all sorts of replacements as you get older.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone's particular medical priorities depend entirely on their current medical situation. Not everyone needs to lose weight.

But most Americans do. I'd bet large sums of money it's the single most common '#1 thing you could do to improve your health and quality of life'
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My ankles swell up when it's hot or I sit in one place too long. This could be a sign of something bad so I went to my dr.full work up.

Her words "you are a textbook picture of health, ever number is exactly what it should be. Nothing is wrong with you."

I said "what about the pitting edema on my legs when it hot out".

She said, "it's because you're fat, stop eating."

I'm not going to stop eating to be thin again. I did that before. Anorexic/bulimic as a kid. Then I got fat again after I got raped.  ADF for a year got me back to a "healthy" weight (lost 30lbs).  I was so weak I lost so much muscle mass I ended up needing physio. I stopped ADF and gained 40 lbs. So I went to a personal trainer. I can dead lift 270 (personal best 1 rep) but I'm still fat.

So I stopped stressing about the weight. I'm gonna work on positive life changes like drinking less, swimming more, being active, eating my veggies, and loving my fleshy meat cage.

Having a BMI over 23 doesn't necessarily mean you're fat, being fat doesn't mean necessarily mean you're unhealthy, being thin doesn't mean you're healthy.

There's some nasty parts of fark I try to avoid. The fatty hate here is one . A lot of you are really hateful and ignorant about this topic.
 
