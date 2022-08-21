 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   If you're tired of geese leaving crap all over the park trails, who you gonna call? Goose Busters   (mlive.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That damn hockey coach is at it again!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a local park, they installed life-size silhouettes of dogs (or possibly wolves) . It works great.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the municipal golf course we played at in high school, they had special rakes for the greens so players could remove goose shiat.  I don't know if that's even legal golf rules, but there was so much, you couldn't make a put without going over a turd or three.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geese are not to be trifled with, nor are Swans. Learned this the hard way, and I wasn't gonna go for a neck shot with my kayak paddle.....
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say leave the geese alone.
Chase off the people.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20k a year to walk your dog at two locations?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wood chipper and an empty parka. Bout time those birds started paying their way.
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Goose Busters? Do they use ejection seats?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
can they come around here?

my local park i walk at has a bad canada goose infestation and they always poop all over the walking path, but it usually isn't a bad problem because it rains often enough to wash it off.  this year it hasn't rained here appreciably since mid-july so there is a month worth of goose bombs that you have to dance your way through

supposed to rain tomorrow but i'll believe it when i see it.  not like it hasn't rained all around me, just not in like a 5 mile radius or so.  it's like there's a force field keeping it away
 
jjorsett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It would be funnier to just keep calling the border patrol about these obnoxious Canadians.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I say we call a culinary school and feed the homeless while providing job training.
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Park I walk in has LARGE signs all over the place saying due to the number of waterfowl, DO NOT feed the ducks & geese.  Then what do you see?  Many people feeding the ducks & geese.
I guess when you have small children, the notice doesn't apply.
What's worse, they toss bits of bread too them.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: That damn hockey coach is at it again!

[Fark user image 425x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


He sure is....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alltim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
my kid needs a job. how does he apply?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Goose turds can contain e.coli, salmonella, listeria, and all the classics. I say it's well past time we lump them in the same category as rats, and start efforts to eradicate them, migratory bird treaties be damned.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You could probably get people to pay you to use these to harass geese out of the neighborhood

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The guy who makes these lives pretty close to me.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wademh: It would be funnier to just keep calling the border patrol about these obnoxious Canadians.


Call the Canadian embassy and say they are being rude.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 186x195]


Can confirm.  :-)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Goose turds can contain e.coli, salmonella, listeria, and all the classics. I say it's well past time we lump them in the same category as rats, and start efforts to eradicate them, migratory bird treaties be damned.


And by that logic, human turds do too, only variants that are by far more dangerous to humans. So, logically, ....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

what busted up goose may look like
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
One of the people I know used to live in a SoCal gated community that had a "lake" they were very proud of.  The lake was so shallow that only mosquito larva could survive in it.  But that was enough for the local ducks and geese. You couldn't walk within 30 feet of the lake without stepping in the feces and no one with a view of the lake ever opened their windows.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: Park I walk in has LARGE signs all over the place saying due to the number of waterfowl, DO NOT feed the ducks & geese.  Then what do you see?  Many people feeding the ducks & geese.
I guess when you have small children, the notice doesn't apply.
What's worse, they toss bits of bread too them.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Thanks for nothing, idiots."
 
db2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do they include a guarantee that they will use the line "Let's show this prehistoric biatch how we do things downtown"?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is a dog dock (complete with ramps so the dogs can get out of the water) at our local dog park. For years, every morning, the maintenance guys had to sweep/wash the dock because of all the goose poop left there overnight.

So far the best solution to the problem has been pennants on long, bendable poles.

Seems to work.

scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
