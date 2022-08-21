 Skip to content
(Fortune)   It's not as if you didn't have your chance, already   (fortune.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a guy I work with who refused to get the vax because he 'didn't trust Sleepy Joe' (his exact words), but would have gotten one if it was available under Trump because he was 'God's holy and righteous champion' (again, his words)
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: There's a guy I work with who refused to get the vax because he 'didn't trust Sleepy Joe' (his exact words), but would have gotten one if it was available under Trump because he was 'God's holy and righteous champion' (again, his words)


He's refusing it now? Why didn't he get it for the two years 'God's holy and righteous champion' was in office?

Might be that it's all bullshiat.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had my chance, and I took it.

That doesn't mean I'm not going to be getting more booster shots in the future though.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MrBallou: TuckFrump: There's a guy I work with who refused to get the vax because he 'didn't trust Sleepy Joe' (his exact words), but would have gotten one if it was available under Trump because he was 'God's holy and righteous champion' (again, his words)

He's refusing it now? Why didn't he get it for the two years 'God's holy and righteous champion' was in office?

Might be that it's all bullshiat.


When the goalposts are constantly moving...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MrBallou: TuckFrump: There's a guy I work with who refused to get the vax because he 'didn't trust Sleepy Joe' (his exact words), but would have gotten one if it was available under Trump because he was 'God's holy and righteous champion' (again, his words)

He's refusing it now? Why didn't he get it for the two years 'God's holy and righteous champion' was in office?

Might be that it's all bullshiat.


There was a covid vaccine in 2018? Damn we all should have taken that.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the "keep government out of healthcare" crowd will bash Biden for it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Meh. It's just more middle class/upper middle class/rich people hypocrisy...

When COVID hit, most people (selfishly) wanted everyone to make personal sacrifices for the greater good. And the people most loudly advocating for these sacrifices were the ones most able to. I already worked from home, had a job that could be remote, had a company that gave paid time off...but we don't fight to guarantee those things for poor people. When it doesn't suite us, we ignore them.

But once we get scared... Then it's all 'We are all in this together!!!!'

And now that regular middle class and richer types aren't scared anymore, it's all, 'Why should we pay for the unwashed masses?!?! Can't we just call them heroes and have them die cheaply for us!!!'
 
hej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Watch as that $20 vaccine becomes $120.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Meh. It's just more middle class/upper middle class/rich people hypocrisy...

When COVID hit, most people (selfishly) wanted everyone to make personal sacrifices for the greater good. And the people most loudly advocating for these sacrifices were the ones most able to. I already worked from home, had a job that could be remote, had a company that gave paid time off...but we don't fight to guarantee those things for poor people. When it doesn't suite us, we ignore them.

But once we get scared... Then it's all 'We are all in this together!!!!'

And now that regular middle class and richer types aren't scared anymore, it's all, 'Why should we pay for the unwashed masses?!?! Can't we just call them heroes and have them die cheaply for us!!!'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gots to pay to read the article too I guess🤑
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We're still averaging 400 deaths a day.

Biden's admin has simply given up. The CDC has lost all trust, and disabled and immunocompromised folks have been completely thrown under the bus.

Between this and monkeypox, this is a heavy black mark on Biden's legacy.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is a reason my wife is encouraging my step son to consider moving to Canada after college.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Peki: We're still averaging 400 deaths a day.

Biden's admin has simply given up. The CDC has lost all trust, and disabled and immunocompromised folks have been completely thrown under the bus.

Between this and monkeypox, this is a heavy black mark on Biden's legacy.


Oh, one of "those" people. Let me reply to you in your native tongue

Durr durrhurr durdehur hurrdehurr dawahh huhuhur durr durrdadurr duwop dewop de wop bammm boohhhh
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Why didn't he get it for the two years 'God's holy and righteous champion' was in office?


The vaccines weren't widely available until after Trump left the White House. Rollout of vaccines was in 2021.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: MrBallou: TuckFrump: There's a guy I work with who refused to get the vax because he 'didn't trust Sleepy Joe' (his exact words), but would have gotten one if it was available under Trump because he was 'God's holy and righteous champion' (again, his words)

He's refusing it now? Why didn't he get it for the two years 'God's holy and righteous champion' was in office?

Might be that it's all bullshiat.

There was a covid vaccine in 2018? Damn we all should have taken that.


Yeah, I still think that coworker is a dipshiat, but the only way you got a vaccine before January 20th, 2021 was being in a high-risk group.

That said, again, the coworker is a dipshiat, because the vaccines were developed and deployed under Trump.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Peki: The CDC has lost all trust


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fireproof: the coworker is a dipshiat


What do you say about all the flip-flopping liberals who went around saying the "Trump vaccine" was being rushed, developed too fast, approved just to get him reëlected, etc. and then they turned around and became pro-vaccine as soon as Biden was in office? Kamala was campaigning and blathering about "Trump vaccines" and not taking them - I'm pretty sure she's had several of them now.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Gubbo: MrBallou: TuckFrump: There's a guy I work with who refused to get the vax because he 'didn't trust Sleepy Joe' (his exact words), but would have gotten one if it was available under Trump because he was 'God's holy and righteous champion' (again, his words)

He's refusing it now? Why didn't he get it for the two years 'God's holy and righteous champion' was in office?

Might be that it's all bullshiat.

There was a covid vaccine in 2018? Damn we all should have taken that.

Yeah, I still think that coworker is a dipshiat, but the only way you got a vaccine before January 20th, 2021 was being in a high-risk group.

That said, again, the coworker is a dipshiat, because the vaccines were developed and deployed under Trump.


The funny thing, a lot of us--myself included--didn't initially trust the vaccines because they were developed and deployed under Trump. We assumed that he'd politicized it or pushed it out before it was ready, or simply didn't want to trust anything that he had had anything at all to do with.

Then we looked at the numbers, listed to the science, and changed our minds. Evidence is a powerful force, but only for those willing to examine it. That co-worker was apparently unable to make that mental leap, and probably never will.

Might as well start charging for the vaccine now. It's not going to change anything, especially for people like that.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Once something has a price, it is perceived as being valuable and rare.

Want American's to get a vaccine? Price it at $1k USD, but have some "loopholes" where people can get it free. Watch them scratch and bite to get a covid shot before anyone else, especially "them poors".

Like how they got potatoes to be popular. Put it out of reach of the common person, but look the other way when a few go missing after a half-hearted chase..
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: MrBallou: TuckFrump: There's a guy I work with who refused to get the vax because he 'didn't trust Sleepy Joe' (his exact words), but would have gotten one if it was available under Trump because he was 'God's holy and righteous champion' (again, his words)

He's refusing it now? Why didn't he get it for the two years 'God's holy and righteous champion' was in office?

Might be that it's all bullshiat.

There was a covid vaccine in 2018? Damn we all should have taken that.


It was available to group 1 for about a month under the orange menace which was pretty much just health care and first responders.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Peki: We're still averaging 400 deaths a day.

Biden's admin has simply given up. The CDC has lost all trust, and disabled and immunocompromised folks have been completely thrown under the bus.

Between this and monkeypox, this is a heavy black mark on Biden's legacy.

Oh, one of "those" people. Let me reply to you in your native tongue

Durr durrhurr durdehur hurrdehurr dawahh huhuhur durr durrdadurr duwop dewop de wop bammm boohhhh


Yes, I'm disabled and immunocompromised, have had Covid 3 times, and am pissed that when I go to the grocery store almost no one is masked.

What's your point?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Peki: The Exit Stencilist: Peki: We're still averaging 400 deaths a day.

Biden's admin has simply given up. The CDC has lost all trust, and disabled and immunocompromised folks have been completely thrown under the bus.

Between this and monkeypox, this is a heavy black mark on Biden's legacy.

Oh, one of "those" people. Let me reply to you in your native tongue

Durr durrhurr durdehur hurrdehurr dawahh huhuhur durr durrdadurr duwop dewop de wop bammm boohhhh

Yes, I'm disabled and immunocompromised, have had Covid 3 times, and am pissed that when I go to the grocery store almost no one is masked.

What's your point?


That anything you say should be treated as completely bullshiat as you frequently post MAGA talking points.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmmm... free or soon to be nominally priced vaccine vs the possibility of debilitating illness. How does one choose? Clearly more personal research needs to be done.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.