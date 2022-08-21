 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(14 News Evansville)   Man fails at combining GTA and Frogger. Still one life left   (14news.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Truck, Police, eastbound Lloyd traffic, Automobile, officers, WFIE, Ohio Street Friday night, Semi-trailer truck  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bold strategy, Cotton.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's happens alot to me in GTA V as well. But I always get back up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As I'm reading Yakkity Sax starts playing in my head.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hit by a car and a semi? Only one left.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


I see the game is working as intended.
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 https://i.imgur.com/oVY2BkY.mp4
 
IceCube85
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
nerdbacon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.