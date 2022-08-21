 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 179 of WW3: New blasts hit Crimea. Missile attack wounds 12 in Voznesensk, near Pivdennoukrainsk NPP. Orcs accuse Ukraine of poisoning service members in Russian-controlled southeastern Zaporizhia. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine, President Zelenskyy, Russian attacks, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war News, Ukrainian military officials, nuclear power plant  
Harlee
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?
 
TommyDeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?


I hear he's looking to hire a new daughter to test drive his cars before he does.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?


Bit of an own goal to accuse Ukraine of killing her. That's essentially admitting Ukraine has the capability to strike in Moscow at the heart of Russian elites.
Unless it was the work or Putin opponents in Russia. Who knows?

For a laugh, here is the Fox News "expert on Russia" speaking shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If Sputnik had blown up on the pad, gone nowhere, and flaming debris landed on the Kremlin setting fire to it.
 
OdradekRex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?

I hear he's looking to hire a new daughter to test drive his cars before he does.


Wise Guys 1986 - Start The Car (Car Scene)
Youtube WSKWkzjS7vk
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://m.fark.com/comments/12136201?from_page=politics

Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"somebody dropped a lift on Dugin!"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The EU needs to stand up and stomp Putin. The EU are completely capable of it, and I am so tired about hearing about nukes. I doubt Putin has any and even if Putin had the balls to try to fire one off, his people would murder him for what they know it will bring down on them.
 
I know more than you
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?


For Russian infighting? Or an artist who was not happy with a critique? If it wasn't the fsb wanting a public reason for more control.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: https://m.fark.com/comments/12136201?from_page=politics

Maria Bartiromo Asks if Entire Russia-Ukraine Conflict is a 'Ruse' to Distract From Hillary Clinton


no.
 
toraque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:

* The new Russian coffee chain Stars, replacing the American chain Starbucks, will be replacing the bourgeois sizes of 'Venti' 'Grande' and 'tall' with 'Blyaaaaaat,' 'Blyaat,' and 'Cyka Blyaat' to better appeal to Russian tastes. Additionally, due to the promotional tie in with the lighthearted children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat all coffee drinks will be served with whipped cream of dubious origin and a shot of Krokodil whether requested or not.

* The crew of the heavy cruiser Moskva has not joined the Beatles to live on their Yellow Submarine.

* Vladimir Putin was not a founding member of the K-Pop boy band BTS  before being fired, and it was not due to his 'high pitched and reedy' singing voice.

* The manifestation of Gritty which has taken up residence in the center of Putin's enormous conference table continues to thwart all efforts at his removal. Stun guns, nerve agents, and tranquilizer darts have been employed to no effect, and attempts to at least cover up his mocking leer with a giant bag of some kind over his head have failed.

* Regardless of what the rumor mill might circulate, Putin's spokesperson Dmitri Peskov has not yet been bested at the game of Duck Duck Goose. He strides across the Kremlin playground a master among lesser mortals.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?

Bit of an own goal to accuse Ukraine of killing her. That's essentially admitting Ukraine has the capability to strike in Moscow at the heart of Russian elites.
Unless it was the work or Putin opponents in Russia. Who knows?

For a laugh, here is the Fox News "expert on Russia" speaking shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 414x474]

If Sputnik had blown up on the pad, gone nowhere, and flaming debris landed on the Kremlin setting fire to it.


Lead engineer of Soviet Space Program's early successes was from Ukraine.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Carter Pewterschmidt: Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?

Bit of an own goal to accuse Ukraine of killing her. That's essentially admitting Ukraine has the capability to strike in Moscow at the heart of Russian elites.
Unless it was the work or Putin opponents in Russia. Who knows?

For a laugh, here is the Fox News "expert on Russia" speaking shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 414x474]

If Sputnik had blown up on the pad, gone nowhere, and flaming debris landed on the Kremlin setting fire to it.

Lead engineer of Soviet Space Program's early successes was from Ukraine.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergei_Korolev
 
DrD'isInfotainment
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kbronsito: kbronsito: Carter Pewterschmidt: Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?

Bit of an own goal to accuse Ukraine of killing her. That's essentially admitting Ukraine has the capability to strike in Moscow at the heart of Russian elites.
Unless it was the work or Putin opponents in Russia. Who knows?

For a laugh, here is the Fox News "expert on Russia" speaking shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 414x474]

If Sputnik had blown up on the pad, gone nowhere, and flaming debris landed on the Kremlin setting fire to it.

Lead engineer of Soviet Space Program's early successes was from Ukraine.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sergei_Korolev


Not only that, but it was Ukrainian divisions that took Berlin in 1945, albeit one might have been from today's Belarus
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That guys beard is way too aggressive. Well, that and his strange war mongering political philosophies.
 
Muta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
300 troops.  Bad day for Russia.  Good day for Ukraine though.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
kbronsito:

Pretty much all the smart people in the USSR were from Ukraine.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?

Bit of an own goal to accuse Ukraine of killing her. That's essentially admitting Ukraine has the capability to strike in Moscow at the heart of Russian elites.
Unless it was the work or Putin opponents in Russia. Who knows?

For a laugh, here is the Fox News "expert on Russia" speaking shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 414x474]

If Sputnik had blown up on the pad, gone nowhere, and flaming debris landed on the Kremlin setting fire to it.


I may have to get a Twitter just to send this to him every day.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with yesterday's explosion because we are not a criminal state..."
Ukrainian Pravda
 
Ishkur
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Tr0mBoNe: Did Dugin get his new Lada yet?

I hear he's looking to hire a new daughter to test drive his cars before he does.


I bet he goes through daughters like Al Qaeda goes through #2s.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Also:

Why isn't it called Tsarbucks?

I mean come on. The name is RIGHT THERE.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
53rd separate mechanized brigade covered the russian positions with artillery.

boom
 
JoyR!der
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Also:

Why isn't it called Tsarbucks?

I mean come on. The name is RIGHT THERE.


tSarbucks. just move the letters on the facade
 
Jesterling
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava


That looks like an incorrectly detonated thermobaric
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava


Thermite?
 
Zenith
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava


Phosphorus?
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava


Dude, what the hell was that? Fuel truck?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava

Dude, what the hell was that? Fuel truck?


Probably a lava truck from Mt. Doom.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OSINTtechnical
@Osinttechnical
Russian ammunition dump burning this morning in occupied Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast.
 
Flab
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The EU needs to stand up and stomp Putin. The EU are completely capable of it, and I am so tired about hearing about nukes. I doubt Putin has any and even if Putin had the balls to try to fire one off, his people would murder him for what they know it will bring down on them.


If Putin launches a nuke, his people will have less than half an hour to murder him before they become a charred outline on a brick wall.  It's not going to help anyone much.
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava

Dude, what the hell was that? Fuel truck?


Karma
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava

Dude, what the hell was that? Fuel truck?


Looks like someone caught an MLRS reload maybe? Solid rocket fuel from motors that got blown apart might look like that. Ir maybe a truck full of propellant bags for artillery.

Some kind of solid propellant, anyway. At least that's my guess,
 
Tracianne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava

Dude, what the hell was that? Fuel truck?


not sure but my sleep addled brain said ohhh volcano
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnphantom: The EU needs to stand up and stomp Putin. The EU are completely capable of it, and I am so tired about hearing about nukes. I doubt Putin has any and even if Putin had the balls to try to fire one off, his people would murder him for what they know it will bring down on them.


Tell us you don't live in the eastern EU without actually telling us.
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aw, gee the Orcs don't like the foods they've stolen in Ukraine and think they're being poisoned?  I hear the food at home in your kitchen is better.  Go home and the poisoning will probably stop.

Probably.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: johnphantom: The EU needs to stand up and stomp Putin. The EU are completely capable of it, and I am so tired about hearing about nukes. I doubt Putin has any and even if Putin had the balls to try to fire one off, his people would murder him for what they know it will bring down on them.

Tell us you don't live in the eastern EU without actually telling us.


Eastern EU? I thought this whole thing was happening because most of Eastern Europe isn't in the EU?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some Lada-jeering, I assume:

scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
make me some tea
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"He who sows the wind shall reap the whirldwind." Hosea 8:7

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Dugin being carbombed is likely an FSB hit because Putin is losing the information war, he needed a martyr

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: DanInKansas: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava

Dude, what the hell was that? Fuel truck?

Karma


Chameleon
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zenith: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Exquisite work of soldiers of the 55th OABR.

boom looks like lava

Phosphorus?


Taco Bell?
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ukrainian soldiers downed russian aircraft with the Igla MANPADS in the Bakhmut direction. pic.twitter.com/SARZsjUfJr
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) August 21, 2022
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also consider the ramifications of Ukrainian special forces being active in Moscow. That doesn't make Putin look too powerful either.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Also consider the ramifications of Ukrainian special forces being active in Moscow. That doesn't make Putin look too powerful either.


If Ukrainian Special Forces are active in Moscow they have much, much, much better stuff to do
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

make me some tea: "He who sows the wind shall reap the whirldwind." Hosea 8:7

[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1106]

Dugin being carbombed is likely an FSB hit because Putin is losing the information war, he needed a martyr

[Fark user image 738x695]


If he was more misogynistic like his late NazBol buddy Limonov, he could have looked on his daughter's flambe'ing with greater sang froid.
 
GardenWeasel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

make me some tea: Dugin being carbombed is likely an FSB hit because Putin is losing the information war, he needed a martyr


It's not infeasible that Dugin offed his daughter himself. He was that cray.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 425x749]


Is he scheduled to speak at the next NRA event?
 
