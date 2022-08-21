 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Again, there are no fourteen year old girls on the internet that want to have sex with you, birthday boy   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Anthony Petty, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Masturbation, Criminal law, Police, 14-year-old girl  
•       •       •

1362 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2022 at 7:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she says she is 18, then she is underage. If she says she is underage, he is a cop. 25 and older most women delete 5-10 years from their age. Some embrace age well.

//I am getting older and I don't think I am getting better looking.
//man
//half plus 7 is a fine rule
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert petty crime pun here
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already told you! My fetish is middle aged overweight cops that pretend to be 14 year old girls on the Internet! Is it illegal for me to pursue this role playing fantasy with an obviously consenting adult? The facts support my case here!
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....Heeeeere's your sign.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outrage. What's good enough for Mattie Gaetz should be ok with all Floridians.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can remember when he was a little boy, he and his grandmother could hold conversations entirely without ever opening their mouths. She called it shining,
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like smoking gun site is having a bit of a bot posting issue.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
14 seems kind of specific, like is 13 too young and 15 too old?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot the rules when looking for sex on the internet.

1)  All the men on the internet are men
2)  All the women on the internet are men
3)  All the teens on the internet are men who are cops
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: half plus 7 is a fine rule


Used to work with a girl juuuust outside that rule. Genuinely interesting to talk to, but there's certain things coworkers and I would mention around her and get the blankest of blank stares. Granted, part of it was her being from far western Nebraska but still. It's amazing how dated some shared experiences become when you talk to someone who hasn't experienced them.

\she left, got a better job in marine science, which is why she's out here in SE Mass. in the first place
\\like I said, she was interesting
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the women don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have vague memories of a 14-15 year old chick with great legs. But I was 14-15 years old at the time. Then everyone grew up. And the best chicks are 24-29.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: If the women don't find you handsome, they should at least find you handy!


Red Green knows!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, there are 14 year olds on the internet, and they all want to have sex with anything with a pulse.  So the headline is technically incorrect.

/the worst kind of incorrect
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1. Any underage girl you think you're talking to is an undercover cop.

2. Anyone caught trying to solicit sex from an underage girl or boy should have their dick cut off.

3. See #1.

4. See #2.

These people cannot be rehabilitated. I would almost guarantee he's molested or tried to molest young girls in his area, if not in his own family.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Coco LaFemme:
These people cannot be rehabilitated. I would almost guarantee he's molested or tried to molest young girls in his area, if not in his own family.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I recently found out that there is a (presumably lucrative) subculture of wanna-be Chris Hansons on YouTube (one is named "Skeet Hanson") who pose as underage folks on dating apps, then when they snag a pedo, they go to meet them in a public place, filming the encounter for the lulz, aiming for job loss, spouse loss, and ideally incarceration. The videos are entertaining, particularly the sense of outrage of the creators at the disinterest of the police in "evidence" brought to them by some rando. There are apparently a ton of folks doing this--copycats of copycats. And although the civilian pedo-hunting industry doesn't seem to be having much luck getting folks arrested, maybe with enough publicity, pedos will think twice about trying to hook up with kids, if they think the person on the other end of the line they're planning on meeting in WalMart is a YouTuber ready to start screaming, "EXCUSE ME EVERYBODY! EXCUSE ME! THIS MAN IS HERE TO MEET A 14 YEAR OLD LITTLE BOY FOR [audio dropout so YouTube won't demonetize the video]-EX!"
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: johnphantom: half plus 7 is a fine rule

Used to work with a girl juuuust outside that rule. Genuinely interesting to talk to, but there's certain things coworkers and I would mention around her and get the blankest of blank stares. Granted, part of it was her being from far western Nebraska but still. It's amazing how dated some shared experiences become when you talk to someone who hasn't experienced them.

\she left, got a better job in marine science, which is why she's out here in SE Mass. in the first place
\\like I said, she was interesting


Hey Nineteen, that's 'Retha Franklin....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chris Hansen Gets Raped!! YouTube
Youtube LPwh8gp6JWo
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I recently found out that there is a (presumably lucrative) subculture of wanna-be Chris Hansons on YouTube (one is named "Skeet Hanson") who pose as underage folks on dating apps, then when they snag a pedo, they go to meet them in a public place, filming the encounter for the lulz, aiming for job loss, spouse loss, and ideally incarceration. The videos are entertaining, particularly the sense of outrage of the creators at the disinterest of the police in "evidence" brought to them by some rando. There are apparently a ton of folks doing this--copycats of copycats. And although the civilian pedo-hunting industry doesn't seem to be having much luck getting folks arrested, maybe with enough publicity, pedos will think twice about trying to hook up with kids, if they think the person on the other end of the line they're planning on meeting in WalMart is a YouTuber ready to start screaming, "EXCUSE ME EVERYBODY! EXCUSE ME! THIS MAN IS HERE TO MEET A 14 YEAR OLD LITTLE BOY FOR [audio dropout so YouTube won't demonetize the video]-EX!"


You should watch some of the British ones, they're truly brutal (not in a violent way) and even better the police turn up and the pervs geberally get prosecuted = Hurray!!
The only drawback is occasionally they'll pick up someone who clearly has a significant learning disability and, whilst I absolutely do mot condone what the person has attempted to do, they probably need dealing with in a different way.
 
Parallax [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB:

I was 20. I had just opened a small town video store, so you can already tell I'm pretty old now.

There was a flower store across the way owned by a kind, middle-aged hippie couple. Their daughter worked there every day, and frequently came to the store to see what the newest movies were. She was very flirty, often sitting on my counter and wearing outfits showing off her curvy body. It was like being visited by Salma Hayek's better-looking younger sister every day. I couldn't believe my luck! And one day, finally asking her out was as easy as a question.

She was vivacious, wise, kind, and generous. The chemistry during our date was next-level romance, and she challenged my intelligence at every turn. This woman introduced me to how adults talked to one another. It was a fun date. I brought her home around 11PM. Her parents were happy to see me and we all had a friendly chat about our shops and our lives. I left without a good-night kiss, but felt confident that time would come soon enough.

The next day, my 16-year-old employee said that she heard I took out the girl from the flower shop, and wondered what would compel a 20-year-old man to take out a 14-year-old girl who had just started her freshman year at high school! I couldn't believe my ears. We had never discussed our ages, but I actually thought that this girl was OLDER than me. Sure, she was still living at home, but her concrete plans and mapped-out life were such that I wouldn't have blinked if she became a world traveler within weeks. Even her parents seemed perfectly OK with everything. I would have lynched some 20-year-old douche in a Camaro taking out my baby girl at 14!

I never really saw too much of her after I rejected her offer of a second date. Which was pretty stupid of me. What on earth would have been wrong with a platonic friendship with one of the most interesting people I had ever met? But I had a business to run, and if small-town talk spread of a local shopkeeper taking advantage of an underage girl, it would have been ruinous. Still, in retrospect, I was a coward for not making an effort to keep things friendly for a few short years.

Sigh.
 
Cormee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's talk about the real sicko here - that cop posing as an underage girl.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Gaetz still has his seat in the House.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.