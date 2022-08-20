 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SanDiego UnionTribune)   How doers get more done when they steal a Home Depot forklift   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
8
    More: Ironic, Police, law enforcement search of the area, Lt. Marco Mendoza, black Yale material mover, Oceanside police, store manager, Waring Road, unrelated forklift  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Aug 2022 at 8:45 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That'd be a comically slow police chase.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He probably needed something from a higher shelf and after spending 15 minutes trying to find an associate to help decided to just do it himself.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm inconspicuous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're breaking my heart,
You're tearing it apart,
So, fork you.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It was parked on a log so it had to be moved.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: That'd be a comically slow police chase.


I wonder if a pit maneuver works on a vehicle that weighs 6000 pounds.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll give the thief a 7/10. If they had used the forklift to steal a bunch of other stuff, I'd give a 9/10.  Just put a guy in front with a flag and a bored look to make people think they were moving something and no one would bat an eye.

For full marks, use the forklift to steal a register that's in use.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'll find it during the next ATM theft.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.