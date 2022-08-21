 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   The average Californian would surrender five years off their life to continue eating fast food, and avoid five years of other Californians lecturing them about their diets   (kron4.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Healthiness is like a religion in CA, people here actually judge your character on your healthy behaviors. On the East Coast most people didn't give a rat's ass about your vices.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Neondistraction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well duh.  It's not like people don't know fast food is bad for you.  Just like people have known for decades that cigarettes are bad for you, or that alcohol is bad for you.

Don't get me wrong, I'm all for informing people of all of the known risks.  But after a certain point you've done all you can to inform people and you're just wasting your breath and everyone's time.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'd gladly give up five years of my life to continue eating In n Out Burger.

/we're here for a good time, not a long time
 
Vern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Very few people want to die, but when it seems like it's a long way off, people are fine saying they'd rather enjoy life and die a few years younger. Once you get to that far off point, it becomes real. And it becomes scary. And you'll wish that you had five more years.

Ask someone who's 85 if they want McDonalds, but they'll die when they get done eating it, or if they'd rather not have it and live to 90.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The "average" Californian doesn't have a fkkg clue.

My interns spend a got-dam FORTUNE on organic gluten free vegan chia smoothies with turmeric and coconut oil, or on non-fat decaf oat milk frappiatos with sugar free syrup and consume protein powders and supplements by the tubful.  They chat about the latest food trends, regurgitating lines from TikTok snake oil hucksters like they suddenly have PhDs in nutrition.  And then they turn around and drop $20 on a Big Mac, Fries and a Coke delivered by Postmates...

The only thing I drink that's called "smooth" is Glenlivet.  I eat birria and chorizo off the food trucks, bring in peanut butter and jelly for lunches, maybe a Lean Cuisine if I need convenience, and brew coffee that can etch teflon for adhesive preparation.  (I do buy good coffee, but brew it strong.  I can't test positive for cocaine, so caffeine will have to do.)

And I run circles around them every day.

But then, I am not your average Californian.

/I'm older, more experienced, and have better boots
//and I drink more caffeine
 
0z79
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

You beat me to the "Californians are biatchy-biatch farkfaces" post.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
having no food at all will really take the years off your life. be thankful you're in the land of plenty and eat whatever the hell you want. i've seen people get old and those are not the best years of your life.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You can eat healthy fastfood if you choose, with a bit of knowledge of what's healthy.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

06 The Vandals - I've Got An Ape Drape
Youtube CljsPlBqjZI
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Username is sus.
 
