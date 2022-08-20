 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video Best video of China demolishing unfinished buildings you will see today
‘’ 6 hours ago  
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have questions.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, not only are they bad at building them, they're also bad at demolishing them.

Hope nobody was in that shack in the second clip.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Terrific, now they can put everyone back to work rebuilding them.
And make a shiat ton more CO2 while they produce more cement.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a f*cking waste of resources.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Chinese government has been building ghost cities for well over a decade in order to artificially inflate their GDP.
Saw them first hand in Guangxi.
Thirty or forty residential towers completely empty. Massive shopping mall with a Starbucks knockoff and a few restaurants near the entrance, but the rest of the mall locked up. Zero stores inside.

I was told the cities were meant to accommodate the growing Chinese population, but the prices were far out of range for an average citizen. Was allowed to view a 'show condo', black mold on the unpainted concrete walls, elevator wasn't functional, only areas that had glass installed was the lower two floors. The rest just empty husks.
Quite bizarre driving through a city with no traffic, like a scene from an apocalyptic film.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't understand.

Why not just leave them standing unfinished?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I don't understand.

Why not just leave them standing unfinished?


It's embarrassing to the party?

It invites squatters to a dangerous environment?

It's ugly?

There may be financial reasons-- could an insurance payout depend on the failure of the project?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I have questions.


I would love to ask the Twatter idiot to define "Keynesianism."

The answer would be wrong but doubtless hilarious.
 
suid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I don't understand.

Why not just leave them standing unfinished?


To make space for new empty apartments.   Gotta keep that construction machine going.
 
camarugala
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Goooo Marxism!
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I don't understand.

Why not just leave them standing unfinished?


Probably at least in some cases they've been sitting derelict and ignored for long enough that they can't be salvaged for use and possibly are dangerous to leave standing by now.

After all, this is China, which has a (earned or unearned?) reputation for brand new buildings just randomly falling over.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

erik-k: SpockYouOut: I have questions.

I would love to ask the Twatter idiot to define "Keynesianism."

The answer would be wrong but doubtless hilarious.


Well, I looked it up, and the definition I found was:

the economic theories and programs ascribed to John M. Keynes and his followers. specifically : the advocacy of monetary and fiscal programs by government to increase employment and spending.

... Seems accurate. This is the PRC we're talking about.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Philip Glass - Pruit Igoe (from Koyaanisqatsi)
the only audio necessary for this kind of thing.
 
B0redd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Google "tofu dreg" it will answer a lot of questions.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Redh8t: The Chinese government has been building ghost cities for well over a decade in order to artificially inflate their GDP.
Saw them first hand in Guangxi.
Thirty or forty residential towers completely empty. Massive shopping mall with a Starbucks knockoff and a few restaurants near the entrance, but the rest of the mall locked up. Zero stores inside.

I was told the cities were meant to accommodate the growing Chinese population, but the prices were far out of range for an average citizen. Was allowed to view a 'show condo', black mold on the unpainted concrete walls, elevator wasn't functional, only areas that had glass installed was the lower two floors. The rest just empty husks.
Quite bizarre driving through a city with no traffic, like a scene from an apocalyptic film.


Buildings were actually the chinese version of the stock market. Because the units in condos/apartments had better investment returns than anything else the citizens had access too, it was a common thing to buy units that were not even built and then they sat empty for decades before being sold for a profit to someone else who wouldnt live in it

Then evergrande happened
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd never realized how much I've come to take competent demolition for granted. The shiat in TFV needs some Yakety Sax.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But I have been assured by fark that China is playing the long game. China makes the US look childlike in their transportation and utilities. God forbid they built their train lines with low grade concrete.....they did in spots? But I was assured for years over and over and over again.....

Suck my China Dream and call LeMay.
 
focusthis
‘’ now  

Redh8t: The Chinese government has been building ghost cities for well over a decade in order to artificially inflate their GDP.
Saw them first hand in Guangxi.
Thirty or forty residential towers completely empty. Massive shopping mall with a Starbucks knockoff and a few restaurants near the entrance, but the rest of the mall locked up. Zero stores inside.

I was told the cities were meant to accommodate the growing Chinese population, but the prices were far out of range for an average citizen. Was allowed to view a 'show condo', black mold on the unpainted concrete walls, elevator wasn't functional, only areas that had glass installed was the lower two floors. The rest just empty husks.
Quite bizarre driving through a city with no traffic, like a scene from an apocalyptic film.


Did you mean to say "North Korea"?
 
