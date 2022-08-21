 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Another humongous river is drying up, the now not-so-mighty Yangtze   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Sichuan, Shanghai, Chongqing, Yangtze River, Yunnan, Sichuan province, Chengdu, middle of the Yangtze  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But think of how much fun it would be to trek across the globe and runabout in all those dried out rivers...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We're totally f*cked aren't we?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: We're totally f*cked aren't we?


One thing is for certain, there will probably be a lot fewer of us by 2100.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: But think of how much fun it would be to trek across the globe and runabout in all those dried out rivers...


Dried rivers usually smell like rotting vegetation and sewage.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been on Fark long enough to remember the climate change deniers.

Awfully quiet these days.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: HighOnCraic: But think of how much fun it would be to trek across the globe and runabout in all those dried out rivers...

Dried rivers usually smell like rotting vegetation and sewage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine what will happen to global food production in the next decade or so. Your kids are going to starve,
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just have Minnesota build a pipeline from the great lakes. Problem solved.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We're totally f*cked aren't we?


Yup, we're boned, but first world countries get to pretend that this will not affect them for another 6-12 months.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rivers drying up around the world.

Terrifying.

I don't remember if ever being this bad in my lifetime.  It may have been this bad in my lifetime, but I don't remember it if so.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh Yangtze, Oh Yangtze,
Beautiful River.
River no longer full of fish.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, a large portion of Merican's
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm too old and chubby fine for a stillsuit.

I hate it that we've done such a bad job caring for the planet.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size


JUST WALK AWAY.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, there's this lady named raerae in the poltab
 
Slaxl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So... Is the whole world experiencing epic river drying droughts? So there's less moisture in the air? Or have rain patterns changed and the water's bring deposited and flooding elsewhere?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Slaxl: So... Is the whole world experiencing epic river drying droughts? So there's less moisture in the air? Or have rain patterns changed and the water's bring deposited and flooding elsewhere?


Weather systems are changing.  We still have the same amount of water.  Drying rivers, and floods.  No ice and snow, so no spring snowmelt, which is a biggie for farming.
We're in a closed system.  We think that it isn't, like we can just "throw away" things in the atmosphere, but it be.  The garbage islands in the oceans aren't going away either.  They just keep getting bigger.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Haven't the Chinese been damming up the river for there ghost cities or is it another river system I'm thinking about.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

