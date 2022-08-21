 Skip to content
Writer disappointed that popular tourist attraction has so many people there
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Slowly I turned, step by step, inch by inch.
And then there was a funnel cake stand.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a whiner.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't he just get a longer selfie-stick to hold his camera up over the heads of all the people in front of him?

Then someone in the back can get a photo of a bunch of selfie-sticks with the falls in the background.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You have shattered my families dreams Marty Moose! There's no one here and it's closed!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, doing popular attractions at a popular easily accessible destination during peak tourist season means it'll be crowded. Not much you can do about that. Other than be rich enough to buy private experiences, go on the off-season, or go someplace else.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Please.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Superman II - Niagara Falls - Honeymoon Suite Arrival scene
Youtube nCAo4ve_bhM


Just as disappointed as Clark Kent at the end of this clip
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not only does the person complain about others blocking the view, they did apparently their best to block the view for others for a maximum time: "And when I did get a spot along the edge, people on a zipline, one of the local area attractions to see the falls, dropped into the view every 15 minutes or so."

Oh no, a distraction every 15 minutes.

Well, that's assuming any of this actually happens. It sure does read like the 'article' was designed to create outrage and thus clicks.
 
KB202
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Looking for places off the beaten path with no tourists."
[internet gives off-path suggestions]
"But there's no wifi there, and I want a safe place with lots of cheap deals on hotels and restaurants."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There is one solution.

Create your own Niagara Falls.

Hookers & blackjack optional (but recommended).
 
