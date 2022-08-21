 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Big deal. Jerry Seinfeld got paid millions to "do nothing" on TV for 9 years   (bbc.com) divider line
15
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It took a lot of writing and talent for Seinfeld to do "nothing". Most of it wasn't from Seinfeld himself.

And the Japanese are kind of farked up.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't that how most TV shows operate?
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
www.wtfjapan.com
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It took a lot of writing and talent for Seinfeld to do "nothing". Most of it wasn't from Seinfeld himself.

And the Japanese are kind of farked up.


loneliness is a people problem all around the world. too many suffer from lack of human contact. that's why government use it to torture convicts.

people, if you find yourself lonely check out the NextDoor website. it is not for dating. you can join a group of folks who have similar interest to yours, like attending theater, fine dining, bicycling, book reading and more. get out there and make some friends.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: And the Japanese are kind of farked up.


Being the only country to ever lose a nuclear war can do that to you.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on NHK tv. A show called 72 hours where they focus on a spot in the city and talk to people over those 72 hours and what happens in the area and to the people. Sometimes they focus on a person and their quirky job. Like this guy.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing nothing isn't that hard.  I could do it in my sleep.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSean Watson  looks at both of them and says "hold my beer. And my dick....Wait did I just say that out loud? DAMMIT! If I give you like 200 thousand dollars could you keep that between us?"
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Mugato: It took a lot of writing and talent for Seinfeld to do "nothing". Most of it wasn't from Seinfeld himself.

And the Japanese are kind of farked up.

loneliness is a people problem all around the world. too many suffer from lack of human contact. that's why government use it to torture convicts.

people, if you find yourself lonely check out the NextDoor website. it is not for dating. you can join a group of folks who have similar interest to yours, like attending theater, fine dining, bicycling, book reading and more. get out there and make some friends.


I've heard of BackDoor but not NextDoor.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shoji doesn't do anything other than be at whatever event he has been hired to attend

.

Including weddings and bar mitzvahs.

That's Shoji, with a "J"!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Finally, I've found that being called good-for-nothing was actually solid career advice.
 
KB202
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had an offer to be an English-speaking friend-by-the-hour in Japan, to help people build confidence. It was a decent offer, but the timing wasn't good.
But one of the tasks the recruiter said was common was going to graves that people want to visit, but don't want to visit alone, but also don't want to visit with someone they know.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Mugato: It took a lot of writing and talent for Seinfeld to do "nothing". Most of it wasn't from Seinfeld himself.

And the Japanese are kind of farked up.

loneliness is a people problem all around the world. too many suffer from lack of human contact. that's why government use it to torture convicts.

people, if you find yourself lonely check out the NextDoor website. it is not for dating. you can join a group of folks who have similar interest to yours, like attending theater, fine dining, bicycling, book reading and more. get out there and make some friends.


Nextdoor.com in my area is for people to warn each other of gangs of car thieves casing neighborhoods, scammers knocking on doors to sell fake products, people to ask how to cope with sudden job loss/illness, and, of course, complain about the danger of homeless, mentally ill people.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KB202: I had an offer to be an English-speaking friend-by-the-hour in Japan, to help people build confidence.

one of the tasks was going to graves that people want to visit, but don't want to visit alone, but also don't want to visit with someone they know.


Those sound like two very different jobs.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mr. Show did something like this years back. It was funny then. Now? Well, there are all kinds of reasons someone might want bask in the glow of another's majestic presence... for an hourly fee.
 
