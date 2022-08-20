 Skip to content
Killer whales trying to live up to the hype
16
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Killer whales are 'attacking' sailboats near Europe's coast. Scientists don't know why

Because they're smart, coordinated, pissed off, and realized there's food aboard those little boats?

Just guessing?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How rudde
 
ng2810
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wasnt there a family in the 80s that got stranded in the ocean in a tiny dingy and had to give enemas of sea turtle blood to each other to keep from dehydrating because their boat was attacked and sunk by a pod of killer whales?

What I'm saying is its not a new phenomenon.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Orcas are the most disrespectful animals on the planet @mndiaye_97
Youtube lSD3lzXs3i4
orcas,, also known as homicidal oreos or steroid zebra guppies
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First of all, these are large dolphins that have an imperative goal. Second: they have a very defined goal and they are going to up-end your boat
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
suck my dick, i'm a killer whale
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because farking sailboats are hashing their mellow.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tired of our shiat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Killer whales are 'attacking' sailboats near Europe's coast. Scientists don't know why

Because they're smart, coordinated, pissed off, and realized there's food aboard those little boats?

Just guessing?


Killer whales are also high on pure DGAF - even for whales they are not scared of you much
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Gyrfalcon: Killer whales are 'attacking' sailboats near Europe's coast. Scientists don't know why

Because they're smart, coordinated, pissed off, and realized there's food aboard those little boats?

Just guessing?

Killer whales are also high on pure DGAF - even for whales they are not scared of you much


Also not whales 🐳 They do not give one single fark about your floaty
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From reading the article, scientist believe it is group of juveniles who are just curious or bored. It's just a fad. Like dumbass TikTok videos.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Justice for Freya!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not like the ocean is full of stuff to play with. WHen this happens, throw them a soccer ball.
 
