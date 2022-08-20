 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Ukraine declares war on the sea. Unlike Best Korea however, they have something to show for it   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow. So, who's attacking who.  It would be funny if Ukraine ends up taking over Purtin.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bet that wiped out a lot of seamen.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He added that a young girl had lost an eye

Boyfriend with bad aim.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: Bet that wiped out a lot of seamen.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. So, who's attacking who.  It would be funny if Ukraine ends up taking over Purtin.


Crimea is part of Ukraine so attacking the occupying forces is perfectly justified and reasonable. Of course Ukraine has reason to attack a hostile force in their territory.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

adamatari: waxbeans: Wow. So, who's attacking who.  It would be funny if Ukraine ends up taking over Purtin.

Crimea is part of Ukraine so attacking the occupying forces is perfectly justified and reasonable. Of course Ukraine has reason to attack a hostile force in their territory.


Definitely.
It's cool their putting up a good fight.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MBooda: He added that a young girl had lost an eye

Boyfriend with bad aim.


What was she doing in a military building?
Bring your daughter to work day?
 
