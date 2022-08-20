 Skip to content
(MSN)   Revenge is a dish best served cold or in this case sharing your homophobic mom's secret meatloaf recipe on the internet   (msn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crappy mom has crappy meatloaf recipe.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4-6 pounds of hamburger...

*ingredients list*

*baking instructions*

You can get almost all of these ingredients at the dollar store,
and have leftovers if it's just you.

I would hope to hell there would be leftovers if it's just me.
How many people are going to scarf down a 6 lbs. of shiatty meatloaf by themselves in one sitting?

Should have kept it a secret.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds like a truly awful meatloaf.

My favorite is crock pot meatloaf:

2 pounds ground beef
2 eggs
2/3 cup quick oatmeal
1 pkg. dry onion soup mix
1/2 cup ketchup plus some for the top


In large bowl, combine ground beef, eggs, oats, soup mix and ketchup. Shape into a loaf.
Put in crock pot sprayed with non stick cook spray. Top with ketchup.
Cover; cook on low 6 to 8 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours.

I know... oats... but try it.  It's really good.  And makes great sandwiches.

/I should make meatloaf for meal prep.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems a lot like everyone else's secret meatloaf recipe.

I add frog to mine, it makes it crunchy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secret Meat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That sounds like a truly awful meatloaf.

My favorite is crock pot meatloaf:

Or crushed Wheaties, instead of oats.  Although my mother used crushed Saltines.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Crappy mom has crappy meatloaf recipe.


Still making this on pay day.
I should put eggplant on the bottom? 🤣
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That sounds like a truly awful meatloaf.

My favorite is crock pot meatloaf:

That sounds readily accessable and easy to throw together as any good crockpot recipe should be.  Throw it in as you leave for work, have the entree when you get home.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Seems a lot like everyone else's secret meatloaf recipe.

I add frog to mine, it makes it crunchy.


What sort of frog?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret ingredient is one homophobic mother's tear.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: 4-6 pounds of hamburger...

*ingredients list*

*baking instructions*

You can get almost all of these ingredients at the dollar store,
and have leftovers if it's just you.

I would hope to hell there would be leftovers if it's just me.
How many people are going to scarf down a 6 lbs. of shiatty meatloaf by themselves in one sitting?

Should have kept it a secret.


Hate loaf is the worst loaf.  I mean the sauce didn't seem off, I have seen variations like that.  The problem is there was no binder for the loaf.  Meat/sauce/egg isn't enough.  You need some carbs to soak up the grease and pull it together. That is a glorified 5lb burger sitting in a pool of grease.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That sounds like a truly awful meatloaf.

My favorite is crock pot meatloaf:

Ipd ground chicken breast
1pd ground Sirloin
Ipd ground beef
I Jar vodka Spaghetti sauce
1
garlic
Shallots
green onion 
Sweet onion
Celery
green olives
oregano
Celery flakes
onion powder
garlic powder
Louisiana Cajun Seasoning (salf free)
white pepper.
ground Comino
curry powder
Salt free all purpose seasoning herb spices.
Ritz Crackers.
+ Course ground
peppercorn
garlic
bell pepper
1/2 cp red wine
3 eggs
lays Potato chips.
Al Steak Sauce
Hainz 57
Worchester sauce
Ketchup
horse radish sauce
pepper brandy BBQ Sauce
blend
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BTW, my secret ingredient is to crush some garlic-n-butter croutons to breadcrumb size bits.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I made this recipe recently and it was really good.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Crappy mom has crappy meatloaf recipe.


Yeah, there's nothing secret about that recipe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: That is a glorified 5lb burger sitting in a pool of grease.


My mom's meat balls are about the same. And they are the bomb. Sometimes simple is the bomb.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe the teen turned gay, because that meatloaf sucked
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I_Am_Weasel: Seems a lot like everyone else's secret meatloaf recipe.

I add frog to mine, it makes it crunchy.

What sort of frog?


We have new-grown baby frogs flow in from Iraq, lightly killed and then enveloped in the finest triple smooth Swiss milk chocolate.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Maybe the teen turned gay, because that meatloaf sucked


🤭
 
drogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I know... oats... but try it.  It's really good.  And makes great sandwiches.


When I read through the recipe in tfa, my first thought was "What? No oatmeal?" Quickly followed by the realization that it was an incredibly "meh" recipe.

I blame my mother for the normalcy of oats in meatloaf. And yes, it's good.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why keep it a secret? This isn't exactly a restaurant quality dish, here.

Forget about the homophobic meatloaf. Post an LGBTBBQ recipe.
 
Arxane
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So here's a dirty secret about family recipes: they're likely stolen from recipes offered by corporations decades ago and passed along between generations as if it was something unique and special. Remember that Friends episode where two characters were trying to replicate a dead grandma's cookie recipe, only to learn it was taken from the back of a Nestle Tollhouse bag? It happens in real life.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
farking cornfed
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Let me guess:

Oregano?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stop trying to make meatloaf edible. You can modernize it, add fancy ingredients, whatever..it's still gross.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lol. His mom's secret was her meatloaf is sh*t.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x851]


Eddie! Get your ass off the table!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The most generic farking meatloaf recipe ever.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whoa, he/she sure showed their mom.  Sharing the recipe for *mostly* standard meatloaf.

/Manufactured outrage article is obvious.  Also, probably partially a joke.  Up to 6lbs of meat per 1Tbs of other ingredients (even without breadcrumbs)?  Ok, sure.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Don't let your meat loaf little gay dude
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cilantro or not?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe bread-crumbs are assumed? The 'secret' is soup mix, in other words, salt and MSG. I approve of salt and MSG in meatloaf, and if you're gonna get all your ingredients at a dollar store, soup mix is prolly not a terrible idea.

All that said, this kid is better off without that mom AND that meatloaf. He'll (they'll?) do better with his (their?) new friends, many of whom are likely to be decent cooks.

PS - not being snarky about the pronouns; I just don't know the preferred ones.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was angry meatloaf day on TFD and now it's leaked out into the rest of the site. Soon the pol tab will be FURIOUS ABOUT THE MEATLOAF

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Stop trying to make meatloaf edible. You can modernize it, add fancy ingredients, whatever..it's still gross.


What? Mine is the bomb.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The secret ingredient is the love of all mankind. But the store was out so this is what you get.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: The most generic farking meatloaf recipe ever.


Which honestly only sticks it to the bigoted mom even more. She's outed as a homophobe AND everyone gets to make fun of her sh*tty, basic-ass recipe.
 
schubie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My secret is Penzey's Sunny Paris seasoning mixed with almond flour as a low carb binder. And don't use a meatloaf pan. It
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Revenge of the Muttonstache
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Seems a lot like everyone else's secret meatloaf recipe.

I add frog to mine, it makes it crunchy.


I can't eat frog. It makes me jumpy.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did she not want this recipe shared because it's embarrassing?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Revenge of the Muttonstache: I_Am_Weasel: Seems a lot like everyone else's secret meatloaf recipe.

I add frog to mine, it makes it crunchy.

I can't eat frog. It makes me jumpy.


Sounds dangerous. Too much jumping can make you croak
 
thomasvista
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I personally hate ketchup, so I top my meat loaf with chilli sauce instead. Mmm mmm!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Unlike me, mom. what you do with your
meat is indeed a crime against nature.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Arxane: So here's a dirty secret about family recipes: they're likely stolen from recipes offered by corporations decades ago and passed along between generations as if it was something unique and special. Remember that Friends episode where two characters were trying to replicate a dead grandma's cookie recipe, only to learn it was taken from the back of a Nestle Tollhouse bag? It happens in real life.


I think I heard this discussed on a podcast recently. Most secret recipes being from the back of a box or Ladies Home Journal Housekeeping Crocker.
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2 pounds meatloaf mix (or 1/1/1 of beef, pork, veal or lamb)
1 egg
2Tbsp Garam Masala
2 tsp black pepper
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce or Tamari
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

Splash meat with liquids, coat with dry spices, crack egg, add panko, nead gently to incorporate, if it's still leaving your hands wet after mixing 3-4 times add about 1/4 cup additional panko. Once it's no longer wet on the surface form loaf and place on cast iron griddle. Place into 350F smoker, cook 70 minutes and check, it might take up to 90 to properly crust the surface.

I almost always start with baked beans that were smoking for ~2 hours at 275F and then add the meatloaf and raise the temp to 350. This gets smokey flavor into the beans and ends with them at the perfect consistency at the same time as the meatloaf is finishing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

natazha: Benevolent Misanthrope: That sounds like a truly awful meatloaf.

My favorite is crock pot meatloaf:

I use rasin bran
 
pdieten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That sounds like a truly awful meatloaf.

My favorite is crock pot meatloaf:

This is a good idea. I never have breadcrumbs around for meat loaf but there are always plain quick oats around.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Benevolent Misanthrope: That sounds like a truly awful meatloaf.

My favorite is crock pot meatloaf:

There no reason to cook something all day when you can do it from start to finish in a hour. Plus steamed meatloaf sounds disgusting
 
