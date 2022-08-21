 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: Train rides and their stories
19
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Ever since I spent a few years as a child in Chicago in the mid-'60s, I've been fascinated and awed by our rail system.

What was the last train ride you took? Did you pack food or drink? Was there a cool caboose?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
The Thomas the Tank Engine Theme is Unironically Really Good
Youtube og1Pbn8OufI


If you thought the Thomas the Tank Engine Theme has a lot of Beatles-esque storytelling instrumentals, you're absolutely correct.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I was an active railroad nerd in high school and college. My first train ride that I can remember was with my father and brother on the Southern Crescent from Atlanta to DC and back in 1975 (my father couldn't fly due to a childhood ear infection - he actually had a hole behind his "bad" ear). I was 14.

I rode Amtrak to Chicago from Birmingham for the National Model Railroad Association convention in 1976. It sucked, because the Amtrak cars all had plexiglass windows and they were frosted from the abrasive wash racks, so you couldn't actually see the countryside.

I've ridden a couple of steam excursions, the last one after the State leased the restored S&A 750.

When Southern Railway announced they would turn the Crescent over to Amtrak, I was in college and rode again to DC and back. The Crescent left Atlanta in the evening and arrived in DC the next morning, then left DC in the evening for the return trip, so I got to spend the day quickly prowling Smithsonian museums.

The cool thing about the Southern Crescent rides was the dining car experience.

Before CSX completed their merger of legacy railroads, the Georgia Railroad ran a "mixed" train with a passenger coach tacked on the end of a freight train, from Atlanta to Augusta and back. A friend and I rode it one day from Atlanta to Lithonia, which was the farthest point that we could catch MARTA back to his car. I don't remember much about the trip, except it was a cold, cloudy day.

My wife and I rode the Victoria Express from and back to Gatwick airport when we went to London in the 1990s. We also rode a train to Windsor and back. I've told that story before: We get on the train and the only other person is a random elderly woman. She's griping because the train hadn't stopped at Clapham Junction.

"The train was supposed to stop at Clapham Junction. It didn't stop."
Pause.
"It should have stopped, but it didn't stop."
Pause.
"It was supposed to stop."
Brief Pause.
Emphatically: "The country's going to hell!"
I had to stifle a laugh, wondering how many generations of Britons have griped about their railway system.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Last train I rode was Amtrak's Empire Builder from Seattle to Whitefish MT and the return trip. Had a sleeping compartment and bathroom but very tiny. Had a nice dinner in dining car and wish I could've spent more time in observation car but too much of our leg was either at night or before/after that car was attached to our train.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Tweetsie RR in Blowing Rock was about a mile down the valley from our place. Every day during summer I'd wake up to hear the steam whistle coming 'round the hillside.
Tweetsie is the last remnant of the narrow-gauge that ran up to Cranberry in Avery County. The rest of the tracks were washed away in the great flood of 1940.

The little steam engine was a delight. One of the drivers used to take the cast and crew of Horn in the West for unauthorized moonlight rides on our off night. He ran that thing wide open, scared the ever-livin' fool outta me.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
The last train ride that I took was the Pikes Peak Cog Railway back in 1997. It was the summer after my freshman year in high school. It was supposed to be part of a summer school program trip, but something happened and I quit the program. It wasn't my fault, but the people in charge treated me, my sister, and the rest of my family like we were the problem and not them.  It's a long story.

So the family decided to go to Colorado Springs and the surrounding area to see the sites, do some whitewater rafting, and to do a general F*CK YOU to everyone at that summer school program.

What was really surprising was how quickly the weather could change. The signs at the base train station said to wear long pants and to carry a jacket as weather could go from pleasant to snowstorm on the summit. I didn't think much of it at first, but not too long after the train reached the summit, the temperature dropped and the rain turned to sleet.

The train goes back down to the station at Manitou Springs and it's sunny and in the mid-70s.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Forgot to mention my Amtrak trip was last Sept. Was just me and Mrs. Ride.

Also did the old-timey train up to Silverton CO from Durango and back several years ago while on a family trip.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
1986 at East Broadtop. I had a broken foot, three metatarsals due to drunken idiocy(csb for another day), and a walking cast when a friend who was a huge rail fan decided I needed to gtfo of the house. Spent a day riding back and forth on the short, narrow guage track. Even got to ride in the engine compartment on one run. There I watched a fireman stoking the boiler using a double "X" pattern.

Also found out why you keep windows closed on a steam train. And those goggles, they do something!
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Riding a train overnight to New Mexico - I'm a teenage Scout, going to the Boy Scout 'Mecca', the Philmont Ranch. (Plenty of CSB's from there, but not this CSB.)

Was going to be a lot more hiking than I'd done before. I was nervous and didn't sleep great on the train. As the morning sun was coming up, I stopped trying. I put on my Walkman and set it on the 'radio' side to save some precious battery life (motors moving cassette tapes take more energy than transducing a radio signal).

And I come across a long instrumental piece I've never heard before. Goes on for a while, with a guy singing "I want my... I want my MTV..." Then the drums come in, the synths start playing hard, distorted guitar then - nothign but guitar, and then a different but equally awesome song... the eight-minute mix, the first time I ever heard the song.

/ It was actually a while before I ever partook of electric lettuce
// Sleep deprivation can have remarkably similar effects tho
/// triples
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Steve Goodman - City Of New Orleans - 4/18/1976 - Capitol Theatre (Official)
Youtube e4ztWNJYFrU


wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Johnny Mercer, The Pied Pipers - On the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe
Youtube cmBKHSZ1pcU

wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Junior Parker-Mystery Train
Youtube ZAomSdz16go

wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Grateful Dead Casey Jones
Youtube ReEIOJBYOeA

ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In first grade we took a trip to this little local amusement park. There was this train that ran around the park. We get in the first car right behind the operator. We are looking at the controls and one of us notices the choke for the engine and we make a comment about it. The guy turns around and looks at us and goes "I'll choke you". Being a dumb first grader I didn't pay any attention to it, but now as a dumb adult I realize we probably should have said something.

/guy is long dead by now
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I take the GO train to work every morning. Compared to the MBTA system, it's first class.

The MBTA makes the USA look like some third world country, with a transit system cobbled together with duct tape and bailing wire.

The Boston subway isn't all too good either. The TTC here makes it look like NYC, complete with the lovely bathroom smell in every train car.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've ridden on a train maybe 3-4 times..?  Nothing really remarkable.  Rode into Chicago from Northern Illinois where we had parked coming from Wisconsin.  Although we did learn that the train only takes cash and we didn't know that so we had a nice lovey chat with a not amused ticket taker since they don't actually collect the money until the train had left the station.

The other time was going from Edinburgh to London.  I believe they either sold alcohol or you could bring your own on, I forget.  It was a nice ride.  There was a group of French next to us getting a little lit up on wine.

/lsb
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
benelane
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This one time, I rode an amtrak to Philly, but I died.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was 17 I took the train from Montreal to Vancouver. Coach was $70CAD, it took three days to get there and when I arrived I had 6 cents left in my pocket and my older brothers address, but no map. Really thought things through when I was that age.
 
