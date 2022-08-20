 Skip to content
When it comes to tourists, Americans aren't the only ones that are ugly
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh they banned personal recreational boats in the canal for non-residents.


Cuz, I mean, this is nowhere near as bad as I've heard tourists from various English speaking countries can act.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they weren't British.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That seems familiar...
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Isn't the water there disgusting?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah Russians aren't usually far behind in terrible behavior.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The way my European friends have put it over the years is that American tourists aren't really "ugly" in the sense depicted in the article; rather, they are well-meaning, but simply loud and culturally unaware (plus assume everyone will be able and happy to speak English to them).  There's an overlap in the venn diagram for sure, but they have said Americans end up being really friendly, it's just they don't take time to observe and realize they're steamrolling over local social norms.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First of all, all the waste in there?

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Isn't the water there disgusting?


Yup

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now I know electric surfboards are a thing.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Now I know electric surfboards are a thing.


Instrumental Surf Anthology, Vol. 1
Youtube 1B3sbqSmgnc
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Now I know electric surfboards are a thing.


youtube "hydrofoil"

They look pretty fun under precise conditions.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Large amounts of Australia are essentially Alabama red-necks with a different accent.
 
Bungles
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only reliably pleasant English-speaking tourists are Canadians and New Zealanders.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just saw a review of the surfboard, both the "regular" and the hydrofoil.  The reviewer said they are absolutely fun and the only drawback that at $25K, it is a must for you multimillion dollar yacht but you probably aren't in that territory.  The hydro doesn't make a big wake and does almost 40.  Venice is very sensitive to wake damage -- no water skiing behind a gondola.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I read the headline I closed my eyes and guessed "Brits." Then I read the article and saw I was close enough for Darts.
 
sleze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I just saw a review of the surfboard, both the "regular" and the hydrofoil.  The reviewer said they are absolutely fun and the only drawback that at $25K, it is a must for you multimillion dollar yacht but you probably aren't in that territory.  The hydro doesn't make a big wake and does almost 40.  Venice is very sensitive to wake damage -- no water skiing behind a gondola.


That's the thing. They don't really make any wake when even at high speeds. Not sure what the fuss was about other than it not fitting the tourist trap setting of the gondolas and Indiana Jones in a wooden speed boat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The way my European friends have put it over the years is that American tourists aren't really "ugly" in the sense depicted in the article; rather, they are well-meaning, but simply loud and culturally unaware (plus assume everyone will be able and happy to speak English to them).  There's an overlap in the venn diagram for sure, but they have said Americans end up being really friendly, it's just they don't take time to observe and realize they're steamrolling over local social norms.


So, just like French tourists but friendly
 
