(CBS News)   If you're in Pine Island, Minnesota, here's your chance to use your skills at building a shelter out of pine boughs. You have no choice, you've been ordered to   (cbsnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Police, SWAT teams of Goodhue, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, members of law enforcement, PINE ISLAND, Law enforcement negotiators, additional people, evening hours  
•       •       •

1743 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2022 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Build the halls with boughs of pine trees.
Fa la la la...meh.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, okay. But then I have to leave my place. What do?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There goes my vacation plans.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I shelter in Parrot fjord since I pine for it?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shoot the white prick and be done with it.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place is good for a Kwik Trip stop.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm drinking Lapsang Souchong tea, so I'm getting a kick out of this story
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Build the halls with boughs of pine trees.
Fa la la la...meh.


Fa la la la la la , la let's do meth
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage'

Is that's a new tactic? The police taking hostages in standoffs, now.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this guy has wasted his life.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you're in Pine Island, Minnesota, here's your chance to use your skills at building a shelter out of pine boughs. You have no choice, you've been ordered to"

When the bough breaks, the Farker will fall . . .
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even an island, it's just a little town south of the big cities and north of a small city.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well well . I graduated from that place in the early 80's , I think there were 84 in the class.

The smiley face bomber was from there https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=91668&page=1
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of saps.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pine Island is in prime farm country.
There might be a few conifers on those elk farms.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: It's not even an island, it's just a little town south of the big cities and north of a small city.


Just like Monster Island, it's actually a peninsula.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron_city_ap: 'Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage'

Is that's a new tactic? The police taking hostages in standoffs, now.


Must be Frank Drebin.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd rather shelter thare than Pen Island.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: 'Police said the suspect began to make threats of using firearms against members of law enforcement and said they were holding a hostage'

Is that's a new tactic? The police taking hostages in standoffs, now.


siue.eduView Full Size

Whadda ya mean now?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: That place is good for a Kwik Trip stop.


Doesn't that describe anywhere in MN or IA?
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark challenge: they don't tell you when the shelter in place order is done.
 
drogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: WhiskeySticks: That place is good for a Kwik Trip stop.

Doesn't that describe anywhere in MN or IA?


True. Kwik Trip is the Cadillac of gas stations
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like it's over:

"A suspect was taken into custody and there is no further concern for the Pine Island community's public safety, according to a post from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday."

https://kstp.com/kstp-news/top-news/residents-in-southeast-pine-island-asked-to-shelter-in-place-goodhue-sheriffs-office-says/
 
