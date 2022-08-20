 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor is back with a new episode at 10:30PM ET. The vacation is over and your host is in a 90s frame of mind in a big way with a 5-song all-90s set. Also Jerry Cantrell, The Stooges, Red Fang, A Perfect Circle, Hermano and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I read the headline as "5' 9 Jerry Cantrel" which is weird because he always seemed taller than that.

But whatever -- Imma 'bout to take a power nap, and I look forward to hanging out with you all tonight.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Red Fang...there's one you don't really hear on radio  much. Spiffy.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So it's going to be a 90s weekend around here it seems like.  Last night we went to see a 90s era cover band at the local library (they waived the "Shhh" rules for the evening...).  A bunch of local dads having a good time and actually sounding pretty good.  What the hell, a free concert & got us out of the house for the evening.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Quick and Dirty: I read the headline as "5' 9 Jerry Cantrel" which is weird because he always seemed taller than that.

But whatever -- Imma 'bout to take a power nap, and I look forward to hanging out with you all tonight.


Haha! Power nap FTW!!


Uranus: Red Fang...there's one you don't really hear on radio  much. Spiffy.


And a story to go with it.


Recoil Therapy: So it's going to be a 90s weekend around here it seems like.  Last night we went to see a 90s era cover band at the local library (they waived the "Shhh" rules for the evening...).  A bunch of local dads having a good time and actually sounding pretty good.  What the hell, a free concert & got us out of the house for the evening.


That sounds awesome. I would totally go to that and if I ever got my guitar chops back, play it!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo hoo, my favorite radio show...

...er, the lead in to my favorite radio show ...

newportbuzz.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: That sounds awesome. I would totally go to that and if I ever got my guitar chops back, play it!!


It was pretty funny at times.  A couple of the librarians brought along their fairly young kids (3-6 year old range).  One little blonde girl kept running over to the circulation desk & dragging her mom out so they could both dance around & shake their asses.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been on fark all day and i refresh frequently and this just popped up now.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: I've been on fark all day and i refresh frequently and this just popped up now.


Welcome, my friend!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are they replaying Kerry & preempting you?  Because this is how her show started 1.5 hours ago, same lead in, same songs.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Are they replaying Kerry & preempting you?  Because this is how her show started 1.5 hours ago, same lead in, same songs.


Uh oh!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How to find out your show's been cancelled without actually being told that...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're working on it, folks.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: How to find out your show's been cancelled without actually being told that...


hahahahah.

Man, you have no idea how harsh that would be.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmmmm....Kerry and I are trying to fix this.

Try the veal!!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate you you know.  MrsRT 'was' waving a dvd case at me to get me to turn off the radio & now she's grooving to Kerry...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Kerry and I are trying to fix this


You perhaps...Kerry...

cdn-profiles.tunein.comView Full Size
 
