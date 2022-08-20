 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   I'd buy that for a dollar   (bbc.com)
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the money does go to help refugees like they want to in the article.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: I hope the money does go to help refugees like they want to in the article.


It won't. It's going to JP Morgan.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seize these thugs' toys next!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

groppet: I hope the money does go to help refugees like they want to in the article.


Wishful thinking.

Someone's gonna divert that money into their own pockets.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed


I mean, even if it wasn't repossessed due to a default on a loan it's owned by a Russian oligarch so should just be assumed to be the fruit of ill-gotten gains.
 
KB202
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed


"Never use your own money. If you owe the bank €10,000 it's your problem. If you owe the bank €10,000,000 it's the bank's problem."
Let them repo. Borrow more next year for an even bigger toy.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So it sounds like it wasn't seized as part of the sanctions but as collateral for an unpaid loan (which may be unpaid because of sanctions).  Not as interesting a story as I was hoping for.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed


Take your privilege and cram it.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The headline on the front of the BBC had it as yacht to go under hammer, that sounded more fun.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really? No one yet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Really? No one yet?
[Fark user image 640x484]


I wish I could afford something like this.  I'd moor it in Juneau and rent it for $400,000 a week to stupid rich people to cruise Southeast Alaska.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [c.tenor.com image 498x280]


Just throw your money in until it fills up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: ctighe2353: Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed

Take your privilege and cram it.


Ya privilege.  My 2009 honda oddessy with 209k miles is privilege.   Got it 3 years used for 15k cash and had 0 car payments for those 10 years.  Compared to a lease at $400/m I have a spare 28k which I used to buy a new ev but that's for the kid.  My oddessy still has 100k left in it .
1st car I got was $200, no privilege here just hard work and smart spending.
I grew up in a home with poor abusive parents when spent more money on alcohol than their kids, our new furniture was always found on the neighbors curb.

Suck it up and live within your means even if that means eating gov cheese and fried spam for a few years.

Spend more than you earn and your always trying to catch up.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed


My understanding is that between docking fees, maintenance, crew salaries, fuel, and God knows what else, I couldn't afford that boat even if it was free.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed


And has nothing to do with your property being seized
 
Hanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have loved Robocop for over 3 decades. I am 2+ decade Farker. Well done, subby
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Brewster: The headline on the front of the BBC had it as yacht to go under hammer, that sounded more fun.


That's an auction, that's what is happening
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ctighe2353: Pro tip.  Don't spend more than you earn and you don't have these problems.  Goes for the rich and the poor.
Pay in cash can't be repossessed

And has nothing to do with your property being seized


This was seized by the bank they had a $20 million loan with so it has 100% to do with it.

Did you RTFA or even the 1st line?
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sailed by this beauty a few weeks back, I wonder when the US Govt it gonna get around to auctioning it off...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
