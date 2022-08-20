 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Drone video captures alligator taking a few minutes to discuss our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ with a Florida firefighter, who was actually saved   (abc7.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No more FL lake swimming for me.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really need to pull back the 'natural wildlife' movement in Florida. Most of it wants to kill you.
It's not preserving the ecosystem with large dog eating predators hanging about.
Sure, 'they were here first'
But so were black widow spiders, mosquitos, rats, and republicans.
Sometimes you have to eliminate pests that don't co-exist with other species.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yeah! fark the foodchain!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I get that that's scary I do, but life is a scary place, so you can carry that load by yourself or have someone carry it for you."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Damn, when I was in college we water-skied and sailed on that lake. There were gators, but they never bothered anybody.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's okay dude. You can be scared. You can cry. That is f*cking scary, seeing the gator's wake heading straight towards him like that, mother of god. He's lucky to be alive, yes.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does it seem like gators are getting more aggressive?

or maybe the humans are tastier?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's mating/nesting season so they're more aggressive at this time. But I think there are a lot more of them than there used to be. I read something about hunting season for them opening up again.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I would guess based on no research at all it's a combination of:
1. More humans
2. More gators
3. More humans in places where there are gators
4. More gators in places where there are humans
5. Gators are habituated to humans
6. Gators have been a protected species long enough that they've had time to grow big enough to be human predators again.

A 12- to 14-foot gator is an old gator; it takes a couple decades for those guys to get up to that size. A big alligator needs a lot of space and big prey; that didn't used to matter when there weren't people living in every nook and cranny in Florida. More people in the backwaters of Florida means more people in waters where gators have had time to get big and mean; that means more humans running into alligators that won't run when something soft and pink splashes into their territory.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
article linked on that page about an elderly woman slipping and falling into a pond, while gardening at her retirement home, and being killed by an allig8r !

from that fa...
But fatal gator attacks are rare. Florida had an average of six unprovoked bite incidents each year between 1948 to 2021, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission. Of those 442 cases, 26 resulted in human deaths.

26 recorded deaths in over 70 years?  I feel like I've read about more than that just on fark...
 
Mnemia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I don't know, I think I'd prefer the gators to most Floridians.
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: No more FL lake swimming for me.


Yeah that just seems like FL 101

Don't swim in a body of inland water, at all. Not lakes, nor creeks, nor that algae-ridden kiddie pool.

I'll take my chances with sharks but the ocean has waves.
 
jasroc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This is a miracle" I wonder why God sent the alligator to bite him in the first place?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You got scales to the left,
scales to the right,
and you're the only bait in town.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
J.C. La Verde was shooting an instructional video for his company when he was attacked...

I can't wait to watch , 'how to get eaten by an alligator instructional video!'
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Today, in quotes out of context...

"Like if I can ease that load off of this lady..."
 
litespeed74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

It took a while for the video to load, there's even an awkward cleavage shot.
 
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Remember that episode of Dexter where he's in a jungle after stalking a dude and after that he's like "wait a second, this is gator town" and he's like dang i'm in over my head in this environment?
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hell, humans are probably the only large prey left in most remnant areas we mislabel as 'wildlands.'
Florida might be able to regain its position as a decent place to live for all species,
if gators could be trained to eat other pest species like anglers, hunters, and real estate agents.
 
Valter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Remember that episode of Dexter where he's in a jungle after stalking a dude and after that he's like "wait a second, this is gator town" and he's like dang i'm in over my head in this environment?


I guess I could link the video. That would be the decent thing to do.

Dexter gets terrified by an alligator
Youtube 5_7jC6HhyyI
 
