(CNBC)   Idiot fanboi uses his own kids to test his Tesla's pedestrian detection and posts it on YouTube, gets flagged for child abuse   (cnbc.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tesla investors aka Republicans, willing to run over their own kids for money. Shocking yet I remain unshocked.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sooner or later the software is gonna screw up

And I'm gonna laugh, cause this world has made me have almost no farks left to give
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tad"?

/Well that figures
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Real science doesn't happen unless you have skin in the game
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nikola Tesla would be proud
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nerd cult.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who stops a gif before I move on?
/I don't want it to keep running, I feel like it's wasting electricity?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Am I the only one who stops a gif before I move on?
/I don't want it to keep running, I feel like it's wasting electricity?


/s

//dammit
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ba-dump bump

/tss
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean, come on, use a homeless person for that kind of thing.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I were in the market for a Tesla-class car, I'd buy a Polestar.  And not just because the brand name is a euphemism for a stripper.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, smitty, that wasn't a fanboi.  It was a Tesla investor.  Basically the guy put his own kids at risk to try to help sell more Teslas.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 650x434]


If chins could talk
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Am I the only one who stops a gif before I move on?
/I don't want it to keep running, I feel like it's wasting electricity?


Does a gif still play if I scroll past it?

#bongthoughts
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fano: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 650x434]

If chins could talk


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: "Tad"?

/Well that figures


Seconds this. But maybe he was trying to put the car in Park, any Park.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: Nikola Tesla would be proud


What, that someone used Tesla's name to be stiggin' it to a narcissistic inventor/entrepreneur named Edison whose Direct Current scheme for electrification flopped, by developing cars that run on Direct Current?

You won't truly appreciate that until you find you need an inverter for anything but a lightning fast charge.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baka-san: Sooner or later the software is gonna screw up

And I'm gonna laugh, cause this world has made me have almost no farks left to give


Because people never screw up.  I watched a woman rear end the car in front of her when the turning light for the next lane went green. The software may screw up but it will not be watching YouTube or live streaming while driving
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guy values his investment more than his kids.  Nice.

I wondered if auto braking really worked so I tested it but not on my kids. I used a giant unicorn pool float and a rope in an empty parking lot.  Was a lot of fun and it does work well.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Nerd cult.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
did they try it at faster speeds? I mean, a good test would keep going until the point of failure. obviously not using your kids or real people
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSB: 22 years ago, I was consulting for a large automotive supplier, and one of the technologies they wanted to demonstrate was their backup camera. My work was mostly around "Auto PC" tech, the prototypical infotainment systems that are now in all the cars, and as part of our demo, I wanted to create a cool video demonstrating the effectiveness of the tech compared with the driver's usual rear view mirror, so I set up a camera to show the mirror view, and had my son, who was 7 or 8 at the time, behind the Ford Explorer test bed vehicle, messing with his bike in our driveway. My plan was to back up and record both views, one where I stop, and one where he gets up and runs off the driveway. No real threat to him, as I had the backup camera, and of course, knew he was there...My first pass, however, didn't anticipate a passerby blaring her horn to warn me I was about to run over my child.

My response to her was "I know he's there, and it's on purpose... I'm making a video" and it didn't seem to convince her at first.

The demo was a big hit at the show that year, though. I like to think it influenced car makers to consider making backup cameras standard tech in cars.

Bonus CSB: The car I drive today has two cool pieces of tech I worked on (bit later, different company), lane departure assist, and automatic headlight bright control. The latter, I coded the proof of concept for, and today's version matches the same behavior I created 20 years ago in tweaking the original concept.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

