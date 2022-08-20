 Skip to content
(Miami New Times)   New Times delves into how 2018 armless Florida Man stabbing Chicago tourist story winds up back in news cycle, answers include: A) inattentive Sinclair TV reporter, B) post trial photo bombing Barstool Sports Pizza Review, or C) jury acquittal. Huh?   (miaminewtimes.com) divider line
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How exactly does someone stab someone else by holding the knife in their feet if the stabee isn't holding still for it? I'd think taking a single step away would be enough to foil the dastardly plan.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What, was this guy a  Bond villain?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: How exactly does someone stab someone else by holding the knife in their feet if the stabee isn't holding still for it? I'd think taking a single step away would be enough to foil the dastardly plan.


Very skillfully...He caught them off guard by screaming, "Tis' just a flesh wound!"...Then, when the person
was laughing at the reference..*STAB STAB STAB*...
 
