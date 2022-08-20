 Skip to content
(Metro)   Nothing more aggravating than being a parent hearing "back in my day"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Something I once saw shared on Facebook, adjusted for accuracy.
Fark user image
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day, no one said "back in my day", because we were already back in the day, and there was no day further back to compare that day to.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How it feels when I interact with teenagers, as a guy in my mid-30:

Fark user image
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Back in my dad we could look at websites without them biatching about adblock!"
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have friends who's kids are so nasty and disrespectful to their parents that back in my day they would have earned a pop in the mouth. Not a popsicle.

Honestly when I hear them talk that way I can barely stop myself.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Something I once saw shared on Facebook, adjusted for accuracy.
Fark user image image 720x890


If that was your whole life in the 80s, your life sucked.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 425x445


One recent year for Halloween, I wore a belt and suspenders and tucked in my shirt, slicked my hair down, and tied an onion to my belt.

The only ones who got it are the people who have belts that still smell like onions.
 
Drank_the_40_water
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of things have gotten better, but the death of the free range childhood is not one of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 1979 class of Porter Gaud School in Charleston, S.C., graduated 49 boys. Within the last 35 years, six of them have committed suicide....

rampant sexual abuse at a Charleston high school, is absolutely the stuff of nightmares...

That was also back in the day and not an isolated thing.  Then or now, probably, so fark back in the day. And fark today too.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Back in my day, women didn'--

/only kidding
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: We have friends who's kids are so nasty and disrespectful to their parents that back in my day they would have earned a pop in the mouth. Not a popsicle.

Honestly when I hear them talk that way I can barely stop myself.


so they would get a soda or a coke instead of a popsicle? Not seeing much of a difference.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 425x152
Back in my day, women didn'--

/only kidding


I think "Back in my day" is cousins with "I'm not racist but..."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have used "back in my day" on occasion, but it is followed up with, "when dinosaurs ruled the earth".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day we used to hate hearing our parents say "back in my day", but we didn't have the internet to go on and biatch about it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.com
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day "back in the day" actually meant something
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claro Intelecto-Back In The Day
Youtube fLiwNQepM9w
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: "Back in my dad


I think I've seen this porno.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell us about the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020, Grandpa!

We had to wipe our butts on the lawn, Bobbie. It was uphill both ways.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 425x152
Back in my day, women didn'--

/only kidding

I think "Back in my day" is cousins with "I'm not racist but..."



That was an interesting simul-post
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 425x152
Back in my day, women didn'--

/only kidding

I think "Back in my day" is cousins with "I'm not racist but..."


I'm not touching that with a 40ft pole.

Fark user image
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I Was Your Age" Animation (Hub City Filmstival Entry)
Youtube 0S8VPVgEwH0
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python - Four Yorkshiremen
Youtube 26ZDB9h7BLY
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: How it feels when I interact with teenagers, as a guy in my mid-30:

Fark user image image 368x200


Worse when I realise I'm in my early 40s
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: [YouTube video: "When I Was Your Age" Animation (Hub City Filmstival Entry)]


This one being the Weird Al song.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone pointed out that the way the middle class is declining, us Millennials will never get to complain about how good today's kids have it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use "back in my day" when referring to things like music and technology.  Never about child care as I assume that people who know a lot better than I have done the research and figured out what works.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing?

Nothing is more aggravating?

They are living a charmed existence.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I value having a multi-generational social circle. Wisdom can come from many different perspectives.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I must be old-school, but back in the day..." and they're talking about 2012.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0S8VPVgEwH0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Grandson: *Walks inside*

Grandad:
i.imgflip.com
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Back in my day dirt was new
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Nothing?

Nothing is more aggravating?

They are living a charmed existence.


Let me tell you about this thing called "hyperbole...."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: wax_on: We have friends who's kids are so nasty and disrespectful to their parents that back in my day they would have earned a pop in the mouth. Not a popsicle.

Honestly when I hear them talk that way I can barely stop myself.

so they would get a soda or a coke instead of a popsicle? Not seeing much of a difference.


Fark user image
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

frinkiac.com image 426x319


Seriously.  I used to be able to walk in the yard.  Can't now. What is that about
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Back in my day, our next door neighbour, who was a very distant cousin by marriage would lock her kids out of the house in the afternoon and take her corn cob pipe and her bottle of gin and watch her shows on TV.

The daughter of this illustrious Scottish clan was running around naked still at the age of 14. She liked the feel of wind between her legs.

The son was a very aggravating child. I still have fantasies about tying him to a tree naked in the deep woods and leaving for the blackflies.

Back in my day our house was the community centre for the neighbourhood like in that 80s song. My Mother gave another Mother a piece of her mind about the children not attending schools regularly, but they probably only had one pair of shoes between eight or so, so the kid who went to school was whoever wanted it most.  The Other Mother refused to send her kids to school without shoes because she was a new-fangled mother and she was probably very wise.  Imagine sending YOUR kids to school with the wrong fashionable brand of $500 sneakers and then remember that in the Good Old Days, many of them were bare-foot hill billy imps.

Back in my day, my Mother told the story of her girlhood, when she would skip school to go trout fishing. Once she met the school intendant (or perhaps truant officer) going the other way with his own fishing gear. My Mother disliked the Simpsons. She said it was because of their annoying and grating voices, but i think they simply hit too close to Homer.

Back in the day, for thousands of thousands of years, people have always been the same and I could write a book, composed entirely of quotations from famous people, all whining, moaning and biatching about exactly the same things. The world did not come into existence with the Internet, although none of us like to think of the days when, if you didn't wear a watch, you had to telephone the time signal, the weather, or your Aunt for all the latest gossip.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I could go on. Old Farkers remember me well, but nowadays I actually use my phone or laptop, often on my lap and it is really hard to farking type at a slant when you can't even see the key sometimes.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My dad was born in 1924, orphaned at one yearm grew up in an orphanage in western PA on a dairy farm.   He worked the farm along with the other kids from the time he could walk until he hit 18.   They did not starve during the Depression, at least.   When he left he went to Franklin & Marshall and never looked back.   He always had a good attitude when talking about the "old days" with us.   He simply took what life gave him and made the most of it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sephjnr: Fireproof: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0S8VPVgEwH0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Grandson: *Walks inside*

Grandad:
i.imgflip.com image 533x290


Did Jordan do a reality show i Don't know about?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Make mine a gin and tonic. It tastes like air freshener and it glows a lovely blue under certain lights.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fireproof: DoctorCal: Nothing?

Nothing is more aggravating?

They are living a charmed existence.

Let me tell you about this thing called "hyperbole...."


♩ and the flowers and the trees... ♩
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fLiwNQepM9w]


reminded me of another

Ahmad - Back In The Day
Youtube Hsd4pWwIoSQ
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Something I once saw shared on Facebook, adjusted for accuracy.
Fark user image image 720x890


The average household in the 80s didn't have a computer, and for those that did, games weren't a huge reason for it.

Also, the internet did exist, but its use was very limited.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Someone pointed out that the way the middle class is declining, us Millennials will never get to complain about how good today's kids have it.


When we're old an senile, we'll still get to have great non-sequitur ramblings.

"Back in my dad, the internet came on a disk. And the President wanted everyone in country to have one. It would come in the mail, free! And then they put in wires, but it sounded like robots crying. You'd click and wait for the robots to work but if your sister called on the phone, you had to start all over again."
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I Ate Shergar: Something I once saw shared on Facebook, adjusted for accuracy.
Fark user image image 720x890

If that was your whole life in the 80s, your life sucked.


#3 I was a kid in the 80s, and neither I nor none of my friends "got smacked occasionally" (at least not by parents, which seems to be the suggestion).  If any kid was getting hit by their parents, it certainly wasn't routine so they hid it from everyone, and probably it would have qualified as abuse.

#6 No there weren't mobile phones, but we also didn't spend our lives glued to the landline. Pretty sure everyone's parents would have had something to say about that in the one-line households, which was most people.  I'm sure there were some kids who did, but people mostly just did things in person and used the phone to see if your friends were available to play.  That feels like a movie stereotype -- based in some sort reality but also exaggerated.

#5 How were these kid's computers getting viruses since, per #7, the internet wasn't around? Like, I realize viruses go back to the 70s, but I don't recall household PCs getting viruses if people were using their machines normally and not buying pirated software from who knows where. I don't remember that being much of an issue for normal users until like the mid 90s.  I guess maybe whoever made that thing had a parent in IT or who was doing sketch things with their home computer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back in the day:

What are you crying for? I'll give you something to cry about.

What are you crying for? Wait until you get into the Real World?

What are you crying for? Go cut a stick and I'll teach you how to kiss the rod that beats you.

Ah, the Wisdom of Our Elders.

Seriously, the conclusion I drew was that the "Real World" was the most fractious factious fiction in the language.

And this was before "Reality" game shows, the most contrived crap in all history.

I conclude my betters and all adults were Donald Trump: an overgrown bully slob of a giant delaquescent baby.

Yes, I knew about Donald Trump in the 80s. He was already showing signf of beeing the Son of Lucife, Father of Lies as well as majorly social pathological.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I Ate Shergar: Something I once saw shared on Facebook, adjusted for accuracy.
Fark user image image 720x890

The average household in the 80s didn't have a computer, and for those that did, games weren't a huge reason for it.

Also, the internet did exist, but its use was very limited.


yea, I call foul on the computer games part. Unless we are talking about gaming systems like NES, Atari, Kaleocovision(sp), or the likes.

Commodore 64s and Apple IIe were around and could play games, but not many had them in my neighborhood.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Back in my day.
Oral sex was rare.
 
