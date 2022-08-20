 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Cops catch catalytic converter thief red handed, let him go. That's some fine police work there, Lou   (ktvu.com) divider line
20
20 Comments
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give the cops a break. They were tired. Police work is exhausting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our job is not just to enforce the law, but to ensure everyone is protected by the law. Releasing a possible suspect does not mean the investigation is over. In fact, it means the investigation is just beginning."

Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we pay cops to not do their jobs again?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty White
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Give the cops a break. They were tired. Police work is exhausting.


Their computers were down! That excuses everything!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They literally just won a recall election to replace the DA with their hand-picked candidate, who fired and replaced pretty much the entire office with police-approved prosecutors.

So WTF is their new excuse for refusing to do any work except killing unarmed crime victims and stealing fajitas?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The cops just wanted to get home safely
 
shamen123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NeoCortex42
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peki: Why do we pay cops to not do their jobs again?


Because if we don't pay them, they threaten not to do their jobs.

Wait a sec...
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: "Our job is not just to enforce the law, but to ensure everyone is protected by the law. Releasing a possible suspect does not mean the investigation is over. In fact, it means the investigation is just beginning."

When you think about it any cop can get more overtime by releasing any suspects.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Give the cops a break. They were tired. Police work is exhausting.


Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The thief told the cops he was working on a carburetor. No one knew what the hell that was so they let him go.
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Officers admitted to the women that their computer systems were down, which  meant they couldn't positively ID he suspect  or find the owner of the Honda. So without enough evidence, they let the suspect go

I guess nobody ever got arrested before computers were invented. It must've been anarchy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
😆
When are you all going to get it? The cops have too much power.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: They literally just won a recall election to replace the DA with their hand-picked candidate, who fired and replaced pretty much the entire office with police-approved prosecutors.

So WTF is their new excuse for refusing to do any work except killing unarmed crime victims and stealing fajitas?


farking this. I'm getting pretty fed up with the police doing a shiat job of things and blaming the democrats for their incompetence.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😆
When are you all going to get it? The cops have too much power.


Also. You want more people in jail than you have money or space or land. You farking idiots.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Betty White


Stop picking on Betty! She was the nicest White women around!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: farking this. I'm getting pretty fed up with the police doing a shiat job of things and blaming the democrats for their incompetence.


🙄.
🤷‍♂.
Face it the cops want Trump as king. Their that stupid.
But. Also. Woke is killing the left.  Thanks.

Fire all the cops. Redefine what their mission is.
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: 😆
When are you all going to get it? The cops have too much power.

Also. You want more people in jail than you have money or space or land. You farking idiots.


If only there were an island somewhere we could send all the undesirables. A place with dust and deadly insects to help weed out the dumb ones.
 
