(CBC) Boobies People flocking to Vancouver Island to see the boobies   (cbc.ca) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


What you lookin' at?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That thing looks like it's the final boss of seagulls.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As well they should.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wreck beach?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damnit, I was unzipped and everything
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: Damnit, I was unzipped and everything


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"On a trip that included sightings of a humpback whale and calf, and a harbour seal giving birth, the Nazca booby sighting was still the highlight, she said."

Sounds like Vancouver Island all right.

"Fark the whales and the birthing marine mammal, there's a central American bird up there!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rare Nazca booby bird sighting near Vancouver Island


the lines are going to be crazy
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x728]


She looks like she's forcing a smile even though the photographer or something behind the photographer has absolutely disgusted her.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


why would you need to go to vancouver isl... ?
oh.

nah I stand by it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nazca you sat? Most Peruviana's have booty's not boobies but they sure are nice booty's.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Salish Sea has a highly dynamic marine, and brackish, eco web.  Because the salmon population has been over-fished the orcas that depend on fish are shrinking in number.  Some whale populations are growing as their niche positions are opening up.  Follow the apex predators and they'll tell you what's happening to the all the links below them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Wreck beach?


That's on the mainland, not the island.
 
