 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Florida Man goes big   (jalopnik.com) divider line
3
    More: Florida, Luggage, Apple Inc., Sheriff, Coroner, Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies, Okaloosa County, Florida, Baggage handler, Suitcase  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Aug 2022 at 1:02 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
germ78
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I rarely check luggage unless I absolutely have to after getting several TSA "we checked your bag" notices in a row. The time they cut the bar of soap in my toiletry bag in half was a nice touch.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The AirTag was useful for something?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is not a reason to not make air tags illegal.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.